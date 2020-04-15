Beware of these coronavirus stimulus check scams

Shameless scammers will try to steal coronavirus stimulation controls, federal officials have said, using common sense precautions to stop them.

Officials say the scammers are going to try a wide range of schemes to swindle the Americans out of the $ 1,200 that the Trump administration began to pay to help people consolidate their portfolios during the pandemic.

“The scammers have no shame, and nothing – not even a global health crisis – is out of reach,” Karen Hobbs, deputy director of the Federal Trade Commission’s division of Consumer Education and Business Education, said in a recent blog post.

Taxpayers should watch out for bad checks, summary phone calls and people claiming they can speed up the process of getting a payment, federal officials say. These scams should raise red flags, as many Americans will not have to take action to get the money they are entitled to under the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress last month.

Some Fraudsters May Mail False Checks and Ask Recipients to “Check” Information or Make a Phone Call to Cash It, the Internal Revenue Service has warned. Or they could send checks for too much money, and then ask the recipient to keep what is due and refund the difference in cash, gift cards, or money transfers, Hobbs said.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury said it would not start distributing the real paper stimulus checks until later this month, so any alleged government payments that were mailed before that date are likely to be false. And millions of taxpayers have already deposited payments directly into their bank accounts.

Fraudsters can also ask people to verify their personal or banking information online or by phone in order to receive stimulus money, officials say. The IRS will not reach people to gather these details, according to federal authorities.

The IRS also says that Americans should be wary of any argument using the terms “stimulus check” or “stimulus payment” because the infusion of money is officially called “economic impact payment”.

Taxpayers can find official information on stimulus payments on the IRS website. And they can report suspected scams to the IRS online or submit a complaint at the FTC.