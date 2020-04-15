Bernie Sanders Tells Cardi B He Wants To Make Biden “More Progressive”

Bernie Sanders joined a chat with Cardi B on Instagram Live Tuesday night, compare manicures and tell the rapper that he wants to see Joe Biden become “a more progressive candidate.”

Cardi B, 27, started the video by telling fans that she felt “so mean, so unattractive” because of the coronavirus that she finally did her nails – showing off the baby blue shade while wearing a jacket green and gold open on a blue baby sports bra.

“It’s hard to feel good when so many people around you are going through,” said the rapper.

“Some people use their savings for which they had planned to live. Many pregnant women must give birth to their children without their grandfather, without family, just them. “

The Grammy winner, who has 62 million followers on Instagram, then teased viewers that she had a special guest which would join his live appearance.

“Uncle Bernie!” Big Booty had Uncle Bernie in my life! Cried Cardi in the video. “Uncle Bernie, how are you?”

Sanders smiled and showed his nails to the camera: “I’m good Cardi, I want you to take a look at my nails. How do they look? “

“They look very quarantined. I can tell you that you’ve been quarantined for a while now, but you know what, it’s okay,” replied Cardi B.

The rapper from “Bronx Season” then made a rant, criticizing Sanders for abandoning the presidential race.

“I had a seizure because I was so hurt and upset that you gave up the race and everything,” said Cardi. “I keep telling my people and my supporters that you really need to vote. Now we have between 45 [President Trump], we’re not going to name him here, and Joe Biden, “said Cardi.

“And you know me, since I was so with you and so focused on you that I didn’t do my research on Joe Biden.” The rapper, who then said she would vote for Biden, asks Sanders why he approved the alleged Democratic candidate.

“One thing is that, like young people, they don’t really rock with Joe Biden because he is conservative,” said Cardi. She went on to say that she was “excited” that President Obama and Sanders approved of the old veep.

Sanders replied that he still intended to approve any Democrat who won the nomination. “Donald Trump, in my mind, is the most dangerous president in America’s modern history,” said Sanders.

Sanders then criticizes Trump, the “bad guy in the news,” for thinking “he’s above the law.” “What I’m also trying to do right now is work with Joe to see that he will become a more progressive candidate,” said Sanders.

Sanders said he wanted Biden to defend, “what he will do,” a minimum wage of at least $ 15 an hour and the cancellation of student debt. “I would go further in all of these areas than it does, but it is going in the right direction,” said Sanders. “It is going in the right direction on immigration reform, and I think you will be happy with what is left. I think you will hear it make some pretty strong statements about criminal justice reform. “