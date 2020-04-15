Battle against coronaviruses: Trump compares governors to mutineers

The battle between President Trump and governors over how and when to ease restrictions on coronaviruses continued on Tuesday with more angry words from both sides.

Reiterating his claim to “total authority,” Trump started the day with a series of tweets that, among other things, compared any state resistance to “good old-fashioned mutiny.”

“Tell the democratic governors that” Mutiny On The Bounty “was one of my favorite movies of all time,” he tweeted.

In a few hours, prompted by questions from journalists, the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, responded.

“We have no king in this country,” Cuomo said during his daily press conference. “This has been a subject discussed since our founding fathers … we did not want a king, so we have a Constitution.”

During a combative, sometimes bizarre, briefing at the White House on Monday evening, the president expressed his eagerness to reopen the economy and said he had the power to dictate actions at the state level.

Although constitutional experts say the president has no such authority, Trump continued his claims Tuesday morning, focusing his anger on Cuomo, whose state lost more than 10,000 people due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“I did everything for him and for everyone, and now he seems to want independence!” Trump tweeted. “It will not happen!”

Tell the Democratic governors that “Mutiny On The Bounty” was one of my favorite movies of all time. A good old-fashioned mutiny from time to time is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need the captain so badly. Too easy! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020

Cuomo acknowledged that he had already asked for help from the White House and that states would continue to need federal help during the coronavirus crisis. He suggested that he preferred not to fight with Trump.

“There is too much for everyone to do,” he said.

But the governor also said he would claim state sovereignty if the president adopted a harmful policy in New York.

“That would be the argument,” said Cuomo. “The Constitution. I would call Alexander Hamilton.”

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, told CNN, “All of these executive decrees are state executive decrees, and therefore it would be up to the state and the governor to undo much of it.”

Although Trump has issued national recommendations recommending that people stay at home, it was local governors and leaders who instituted mandatory restrictions, including closing schools and closing non-essential businesses. Some of these orders are subject to fines or other sanctions, and in some jurisdictions extend until the start of the summer.

Trump’s comments on Monday came shortly after leaders from the northeast and west coast announced separate state pacts to coordinate efforts to reduce home stay orders or reopen businesses on their own calendar.

In the East, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts and Rhode Island have agreed to coordinate their actions. The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have announced a similar pact, saying they will work together and prioritize the health of their residents and let science guide their decisions.

Trump’s claim that he could force governors to reopen their states also represented a dramatic change in tone. For weeks, Trump has argued that states, not the federal government, should lead the response to the crisis. He refused to publicly pressure states to place restrictions on residence, citing his belief in local government control.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted Tuesday that he “was not running for president of America” ​​and respected “the great work that so many governors of this country – Democrats and Republicans – are performing under these horrible conditions. “

The Associated Press contributed to this report.