Bank of America quarterly profit down 45% before defaults

Bank of America chief Brian Moynihan spent a decade preparing his mega bank for the next financial crisis, but he was still not fully prepared for the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Tuesday morning call with reporters discussing the first quarter results, the chief executive said his $ 2.3 trillion bank was ready to face the unprecedented COVID-19 epidemic, but has admitted that he had no idea how this crisis would end or how much pain it would cause before it did.

“Ultimately, the banking system will reflect the global economy,” said Moynihan, acknowledging that large-scale economic closings will create pain on both sides of the equation.

Although it is more exposed to this crisis because of being the largest consumer and commercial lender of any large bank, BofA is doing a little better than JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, which reported on Tuesday.

BofA posted earnings per share of 40 cents, missing analysts’ estimates of 46 cents after the bank saw profits drop about 45% from the first three months of 2019. For comparison, JPMorgan saw its profits fell by almost 70% and Wells Fargo fell 89 percent, producing earnings per share of literally one cent.

BofA also announced that it has set aside $ 3.6 billion in anticipation of many outstanding loans as businesses remain closed from the virus. This number is significantly lower than the amounts reserved by Wells Fargo and JPMorgan.

“We are preparing for the next crisis,” CFO Paul Donofrio told reporters, citing the bank’s $ 700 billion in liquidity as a key component of its resilience, adding: “We have more than tripled our liquidity since the last crisis. “

Although he became a key player on Wall Street in crisis negotiations with the White House after JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon was sidelined by emergency heart surgery earlier this month March, Moynihan, 60, did not seem willing to rush into political waters during the call.

“We are asking the White House to help people meet their obligations until they can return to work,” Moynihan said in a scrappy, non-engaging response to a question about advice. that he provides to the White House. “The most important thing is that people have access to credit.”

When asked what he thought of the problematic pay protection program he had helped create, Moynihan was also non-specific.

“It has only been 12 days since we opened this,” said Moynihan, adding that BofA would make its first PPP deposits to customer accounts today. “Right now, it’s about implementing this program.”