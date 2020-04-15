Bank of America CEO Trump: focus on the virus first, not back to normal

Moynihan said Bank of America was in no hurry to send its employees back to the company’s offices.

Since early March, the bank has displaced more than 150,000 people into homework and deployed 90,000 laptops, he said. Moynihan said the bank was stable, under control and “serving its customers at fairly remarkable volumes”. For example, the bank helped launch the rescue of small businesses called the Paycheck Protection Program with people working virtually.

“We will bring people back – first when we are allowed to – but we will also bring people back to the view that we don’t want to change course of action until we know it will be stable “, he said. said. “Once we bring people here, we actually have the luxury of staying longer.”