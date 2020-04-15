Apple sees iPhone sales rebound in China after dismal February

Apple iPhone sales in China appear to be starting to recover from the coronavirus.

Tech giant shipped around 2.5 million iPhones to the country in March, compared to a disastrous February when it only moved 500,000 units thanks in part to the closure of all Apple stores across the country .

The total number of mobile phone chips in China has reached 21 million, according to data from the Government-run Chinese Academy of Information and Communication Technology. This represents a threefold increase from February, but is still down 20% from March 2019.

Retailers in China, including Apple, began to resume operations in early March.

Earlier this month, several Chinese online retailers cut prices for iPhone 11 models. Apple has let third-party sellers in China offer discounts in the past to boost demand.

Last month, Apple closed all of its retail stores outside of China indefinitely to “reduce density and maximize social distance” in the fight against coronavirus, according to CEO Tim Cook.

The company announces its quarterly results on April 30.

Apple shares rose 4.3% Tuesday afternoon to $ 285.01.