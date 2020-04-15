Apple launches new iPhone SE as coronavirus ravages global economy

Apple unveiled its latest low-budget smartphone on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic hits consumer spending worldwide.

The new iPhone SE, which starts at $ 399 and keeps the same name as its predecessor in 2016, was not announced with a splashy stage event, but instead in a Press release, a first for Apple’s most famous product.

The announcement comes several weeks later than expected, after the coronavirus pandemic forced Apple to drop its main speech in late March in Northern California.

The virus choked the tech giant’s Chinese supply chain in February, but major supplier Foxconn said earlier this month that its factories would return to full capacity by the end of March.

The new phone debuts in a world where most customers will need to order it online, as all of Apple’s retail stores outside of China are closed indefinitely.

The iPhone SE contains the same A13 processor as the flagship phones in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, but integrates it into the cheaper design of the iPhone 8. The new phone will cost $ 399 for the 64 GB model, and is available with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage for $ 449 and $ 549, respectively.

The phone will be available in black, white and red color variants. The iPhone 8, which until Wednesday was on sale for $ 449, is discontinued.

The 12-megapixel camera in the new iPhone SE will be able to take pictures in “Portrait” mode – a feature that has become very popular with iPhone users – and Apple boasts that it “has the best system to unique camera ever created on iPhone. “

The new iPhone SE will be available for pre-order on April 17 and will be available for purchase on April 24.

Apple recently lowered its limit of two per customer on online iPhone sales, now allowing customers to purchase more than 10 iPhones at a time. The company had previously warned investors due to the deterioration of its supply chain and declining demand for Chinese iPhone.

Apple also announced new versions of its iPad Pro, Mac Mini and MacBook Air devices last month via a press release.