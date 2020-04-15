AOC and Schumer criticized for a `` photo shoot '' in the best postal code for coronavirus

Critics detonate Senator Chuck Schumer and representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for organizing a “photo shoot” Tuesday in the US postal code hardest hit by the coronavirus.

A small group gathered in Corona, Queens, AOC district, where the disease is viral, to hear a case for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide funeral assistance.

The rally – called when officials ordered ordinary New Yorkers to stay at home – gave television networks the opportunity to film footage of the duo, but there was no live broadcast covering the incident. event from afar, not to mention a virtual press conference as most officials turned to in order to reduce exposures.

“We certainly all know what AOC looks like. There is no need to risk everyone else’s safety by dragging people over your staff and the press for a photo op, “said Republican Councilor Joe Borelli of Staten Island.

“She could have done one of her patented live broadcasts while she was cooking a pan.”

A dozen journalists and a small number of spectators were present, according to an organizer, who said that they all wore masks and stood at a distance from each other.

But a photo posted online of senatorial minority leader Schumer, 69, and the so-called socialist AOC, 30 – without a face mask – has drawn criticism on social networks. “Where’s your mask?” several Twitter users responded.

Schumer teamed up with the left-wing AOC after a recent discussion of voters struggling with the financial cost of deaths from COVID-19, which infected about 200,000 New Yorkers and killed about 11,000.

“The Corona area of ​​Queens has the highest number of positive COVID-19 tests of any postal code in the country,” said a joint statement. “Of all the zip codes with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, half of the top ten reside in NY-14. The inhabitants of Latinx also represent 34% of the deaths linked to COVID-19 in New York. “

Schumer spokesperson Angelo Roefaro said lawmakers and all participants wore masks – except when Schumer and AOC spoke. They also maintained a distance of six feet recommended by the federal health authorities, he said. Some media, including The Post, have refused to send journalists.

“The NY-14 crisis is urgent regarding the problem. Funeral homes will tell you, ”Roefaro told The Post. “The only two who removed the masks to speak were the officials. There were no discussions with the voters, which Schumer can do. “

“It mattered to Chuck because the numbers are inconsistent and the authorities can take immediate action if they feel compelled,” added Roefaro. “He and AOC discussed the matter over the phone a few days ago with the delegation. FEMA can act now – and should do it. “

AOC press representatives did not immediately comment.

A FEMA spokesperson told The Post that the only individual assistance allowed for families affected by COVID-19 is crisis counseling. The funeral expenses policy is under review.

In a joint statement, AOC and Schumer said, “FEMA must do the right thing during this crisis, exactly what it did after Hurricane Sandy, and provide special funds for New York families facing burgeoning funeral and burial costs that they simply cannot afford. ”

Last month, Schumer and AOC continued their business as usual at Capitol Hill. Without any federal recommendations for face covers, Schumer worked late at night to negotiate a more than $ 2 trillion stimulus bill against coronaviruses with White House officials. The AOC voted to pass the bill in the House, joining its New York colleagues who flouted federal recommendations for self-quarantine for all New Yorkers.

President Trump sought to stir up rivalry between the Democrats. In February, Trump told reporters that he thought AOC would challenge Schumer for his Senate seat in 2022 and that he would “kick his ass”.