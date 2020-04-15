Anti-vaxxers spread fear of future coronavirus vaccine

REVERB is a new documentary series by CBSN Originals. Watch the episode “The War on Science” in the video player above.

As scientists race to develop a vaccine to protect people from coronavirus, some outspoken voices in the anti-vaccine movement are already trying to undermine their efforts.

The World Health Organization reports that there are at least 70 developing vaccines in the world right now, three of which have human trials started. If all goes well, researchers and public health officials hope to have a vaccine by the second half of 2021.

But those who defend anti-vaccine opinions do not wait. They are here now on social media, cultivate conspiracy theories and sow seeds of doubt that could limit the success of a future vaccine.

Larry Cook, an anti-vaccine promoter with nearly 50,000 YouTube subscribers, posted on Facebook: “Make no mistake about it, the purpose of the coronavirus is to help inaugurate vaccination mandates. Be awake. Know the plan. Prepare yourself. Resist.” The HighWire, a radio show hosted by film producer and anti-vaccine activist Del Bigtree, pushed the claim not supported that COVID-19 created in a laboratory and suggested it might have something to do with vaccine development. A a multitude of plots are also emerging on Facebook groups focused on vaccine skepticism.

“To advance anti-vaccine conspiracy theories now, I think that is to be expected, simply because there is a lot of uncertainty,” said Dr. Matthew Motta, an assistant professor of political science specializing in in public health and scientific communication at Oklahoma State. University. “It is very easy to inject these stories because they are very difficult to prove.”

Anti-vaccine sentiment has been around for centuries but has grown in recent decades. Motta says that one reason for this is that vaccines can easily become a scapegoat for misunderstood phenomena.

“Vaccines become a ready explanation for the inexplicable,” said Motta, pointing notorious report published in 1998, then retracted, that falsely linked the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) with autism in children. “And perhaps the most basic reason the anti-vaccine movement exists is that it gives people an answer to this question.”

Many of the ideas propagated by anti-vaccine activists are deeply rooted in a distrust of authority. In a conversation on the anti-science movement with CBSN Originals, Asheley Landrum, assistant professor of scientific communication at Texas Tech University, says that the suspicion of authoritative figures or groups is a common thread running through many anti conspiracy theories -science.

“We see similar types of denial of science spreading over the Internet on social media, where communities of individuals will either share information that they claim demonstrates the corrupt nature of the authorities in a variety of different scientific subjects from vaccination to climate change to evolution to genetically modified organisms, “said Landrum.” All these different problems have one thing in common, where people want to reject the conclusions of science by doubting the credibility of those who discovered it. “

A researcher is working on the development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus disease COVID-19, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on March 26, 2020. Getty



Motta analyzed two overlapping Pew Research Survey data sets (a on the concerns of the Americans regarding COVID-19 and the other on American opinions on childhood vaccines), and found a 40% overlap between those who are skeptical about vaccine safety and those who believe that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exaggerate the risks of COVID-19 .

The consequences of a conspiracy campaign by anti-vaccine groups could be fatal during the coronavirus pandemic. The effectiveness of a vaccine depends on its widespread use. Depending on the contagiousness of a disease, it may require that more than 80% to 95% of the population are vaccinated in order to achieve what is called collective immunity. If sections of the population refuse to be vaccinated on the basis of false information, the epidemics of the disease will continue to erupt, with disastrous consequences.

“If a lot of people in a geographic group don’t get vaccinated, then you have the opportunity to spread it,” said Motta. “And if there are vulnerable people, people who have a disease that prevents them from getting vaccinated, who come into contact with these groups, well, they will potentially get sick.”

Right now, as the death toll continues to rise and many Americans are locked out, fear of the virus is rampant. Doctors and scientists are learning more every day, but there are still many unknowns about how the future will unfold. This environment of uncertainty and anxiety allows conspiracies to incubate and spread, and there does not seem to be a clear end in sight.

“There is a lot of uncertainty around COVID-19 as scientists and health officials learn more and more about the virus. Plots multiply in uncertain environments,” Landrum wrote in an e- mail. “I would not be surprised to see more and more conspiracies about the origins of COVID-19 as well as its ubiquity and severity.”