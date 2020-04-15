Angels pitcher Ty Buttrey finds help in MLB video tournament

Ty Buttrey is not one to dwell on a weakness desperately.

So after the relief from the Angels who debuted in the new MLB video game tournament over the weekend with a record of 1-3, he went to his Instagram account to ask for help from fans. He wanted to find a PlayStation guru, someone who knows The Show well.

Someone so skilled in the MLB video game franchise that the player might as well be a virtual Mike Trout.

Relearning how to use a Playstation 4 console after years of playing almost exclusively on Xbox has been difficult, Buttrey said in a conference call Tuesday. The domed shape of the controller – the Xboxes are receding – seemed foreign. The joysticks were more difficult to move.

Buttrey hadn’t played The Show, which is only available on Playstation, for several years. Advances in graphics and general gameplay also required some habit.

Two weeks of practice in the most difficult game helped, but not enough. Buttrey was dominated 14-7 in his four three-legged matches Saturday. He had a hard time hitting inside the courts and being patient with the plate, just as he grew up.

“I never walked,” he said. “I wanted to hit everything.”

Buttrey looked for an advantage in an online tournament filled with major leagues who played the Show fanatically, like the 2018 Cy Young Award winner and video game streamer Blake Snell.

“We did nothing,” said Buttrey. “Even if it’s kind of a joke and a video game, I’m proud of myself. I want to win this and I know my skill level is just below normal. It’s not going to do it, especially with what Joey Gallo [who entered Tuesday 4-0] made there in Texas.

“What would I do if I trained in baseball or if I trained in the gym?” I would find the best coach, I would find the best pitch coach, the best person to help me. “

Cue Ryan Wilcox, an Angels fan who play mcgunski and has 20,275 subscribers on the Twitch streaming site.

Buttrey broadcast an hour-long workout with Wilcox on Youtube On Monday. They talked about configuration improvements. A better monitor would help Buttrey better identify locations. A new controller would also make a difference.

The trick Buttrey hopes to keep does not require a shopping spree.

“He said,” Ty, you have to think of it as hitting, “said Buttrey. “It’s really time to strike. As he goes, he thinks of the clicks in his head. When the hands separate, it’s a click. When a pitcher lifts his leg, it’s another click As the pitcher drops his leg and his front foot hits, it’s your third click.

“And then you want to slowly start moving your analog stick. It puts you in your rhythm and then you react. You react over there against sitting like I was. I was in the upper corner slamming the controller. It was crazy the things I learned last night. “

Buttrey took his real-life career even more seriously. The prolonged downtime allowed him to reorganize his regime. Since the start of the MLB pandemic-induced shutdown, he has moved to Tampa, Florida, to work with a trainer and his wife, who is a physiotherapist. The sessions, which take place in the garage of the coach’s house, quickly revealed deficits in body alignment.

Posture improvements – such as his head tilt, the rounded front of his shoulders, even the natural way he stands – paid off on Monday. He felt more comfortable with his mechanics. He struggled to engage with his lower half while on the mound for several weeks in the middle of last season, resulting in a BPM of 5.93 in his last 31 appearances. He finished 6-7 with a BPM of 3.98 in 72 relief appearances.

Buttrey was not the only one to notice the improvements. A trainer who watched the video of the throwing session on Instagram complimented Buttrey on how his “hip is pulling so much better than it was”.

“I feel more connected and I like my body to work with itself,” said Buttrey. “Sometimes I feel like my body is working against me when I try to throw.”

Buttrey said he would like to return to baseball as soon as possible, with a warning: he doesn’t want anyone’s health to be compromised and he wants players to stay close to their families.

Until such a plan is possible, he will play the video game tournament and live what is practically a second off-season – with less rest to throw.

“We don’t know when the season will start,” said Buttrey. “So if it starts in a month, I want to be ready. I don’t want to come in and hurt myself. I don’t want to come and potentially lose my job to someone who worked hard.