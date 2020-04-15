Andrea Bocelli’s Easter concert from Italy sets a major record

Andrea Bocelli’s voice reached a live audience of 2.8 million in real time on Easter Sunday and garnered 28 million views worldwide in the first 24 hours after its broadcast, making it the largest live classical music event from history.

A million people lined up in the waiting room before the Music for Hope concert in Italy on Sunday, and by Wednesday morning the performance had attracted over 35.4 million views.

The solo performance of the Italian opera singer, which was broadcast live on YouTube from the Duomo in Milan, included “Ave Maria”, “Panis Angelicus”, “Amazing Grace” and more. No audience was present, in accordance with the restrictions linked to the coronavirus crisis.

The fact that the event took place in an almost empty place – Bocelli was only accompanied by the organist Emanuele Vianelli – made it even more poignant. Scenes of deserted and silent cities punctuated the presentation for half an hour.

“For an artist, [Sunday’s] the event is the reason for the sacrifices of a lifetime; for a believer and a Catholic as I am, this was further confirmation of the benevolent smile with which the Heavenly Father looks at his children, “Bocelli said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It was an immeasurable honor and privilege to lend my voice to the prayers of millions of people, united in one embrace – a small and great miracle of which the whole world was the protagonist and which confirms my optimism for the future of our planet. . “

At the same time, the 61-year-old man was Fund raising thanks to its Andrea Bocelli Foundation to supply ventilators and PPE to the Italian hospital in Camerino. Since the last week of March, more than $ 270,000 has been raised.