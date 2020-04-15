American factories suffer the biggest drop in production since 1946

US manufacturing production fell the most in just over 74 years in March, as the new coronavirus pandemic fractured supply chains, suggesting that business investment contracted further in the first quarter.

The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that manufacturing output fell 6.3% last month, the largest decline since February 1946. Data for February have been revised downward to show that factory output fell by 0 , 1% instead of slightly increasing by 0.1% as indicated above.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 3.2% drop in manufacturing output in March.

The Fed said “the estimates in this release included data on home orders and other information on industrial activity for the end of the month”.

Factory production fell at an annualized rate of 7.1% in the first quarter, the highest since the first quarter of 2009, after declining at a rate of 0.5% during the period from October to December. Manufacturing, which accounts for 11% of the U.S. economy, was already struggling with the fallout from the Trump administration’s trade war with China long before the coronavirus reached the U.S. coast.

In addition to disrupting global supply chains, the highly contagious virus, which causes a respiratory disease called COVID-19, has depressed demand for crude oil, reducing spending by oil producers on drilling and equipment. well exploration. Business investment contracted for three consecutive quarters, the longest in this period since the Great Recession. This slowdown seems to have worsened in the first quarter.

Motor vehicle and parts production fell 28% last month. Production of commercial equipment decreased 8.6%, offset by a 22.8% drop in public transit equipment, reflecting cuts in the production of motor vehicles and civil aircraft.

Production of construction supplies fell 5.8%, while production of commercial supplies fell 6.7%. Oil and gas well drilling fell 1.3% last month.

The collapse in manufacturing production in March, combined with a 2% drop in mining and a 3.9% drop in production of public services, led to a 5.4% drop in production industrial last month. This was the largest drop in industrial production since January 1946 and followed an increase of 0.5% in February. Industrial production contracted at 7.5% in the first quarter, the highest since the second quarter of 2009, after increasing 0.3% in the fourth quarter.

Manufacturing capacity use, a measure of how businesses make full use of their resources, fell 4.7 percentage points to 70.3% in March. Overall industrial capacity use fell 4.3 percentage points to 72.7% in March. It is 7.1 percentage points below its 1972-2019 average. Fed officials tend to examine capacity-building measures to detect the level of “slackening” in the economy – how far growth can continue before it becomes inflationary.