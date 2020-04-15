Amazon’s first warehouse worker dies from coronavirus

An Amazon operations manager has become the first known employee of the e-commerce giant to die from the coronavirus, according to new reports.

Gerard Tuzara, 35, who worked at Amazon’s DLA8 facility in Hawthorne, California, died of the disease at the end of last month, The Sun reported.

Amazon first confirmed the death in a e-mail to Business Insider.

“We are saddened by the death of a member of our management team in Hawthorne, California,” said an agency spokesperson. “Her family and loved ones are on our minds and we support her colleagues.”

The boss of Amazon, an Air Force veteran, last worked on March 6, and then went on vacation to Mexico until March 20, according to reports.

It is not known where he contracted the disease.

“Words cannot express my family’s grief,” said Uncle Junior Teves Tuzara. posted on Facebook March 31. “Today we mourn the loss of my faithful nephew, Gerard Andrew Tuzara, at COVID-19 in Los Angeles, California. For all his patriotic friends and heroes who serve alongside him at Lackland AFB, Altus Air Force Base and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, GEAN may be gone but not forgotten.

At least 74 Amazon locations have infected employees, The Washington Post reported earlier this week.

The company has committed to adding new safety measures, including providing face masks and regular temperature checks for all warehouse workers, according to Business Insider.

It also increased the hourly wages of these workers until April and offered paid time off to people diagnosed with the virus, the newspaper reported. The giant is also hiring an additional 75,000 warehouse workers after hiring 100,000 new workers in the past month.

But Amazon sparked outrage at its decision to fire Staten Island warehouse worker Chris Smalls after staging a protest to demand stronger protections for workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon said it was canned because it didn’t quarantine after contacting an employee who had the coronavirus, but Smalls said his dismissal was in retaliation for speaking.

On Monday, the company fired user experience designers Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa for “repeated violation of internal policies”.

The two have criticized Amazon’s environmental policies and, more recently, have spoken out in favor of warehouse workers who say the company is not protecting them from the deadly virus.

“We support the right of every employee to criticize the working conditions of their employer, but that does not come with comprehensive immunity from all internal policies,” an Amazon spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The company also fired Minnesota warehouse worker Bashir Mohamed, who had pushed for more rigorous cleaning and other measures to protect against the spread of the disease, BuzzFeed News was first reported.

But Amazon said Mohamed was let go after “progressive disciplinary measures for language, inappropriate behavior and violation of social distancing guidelines”.