Amazon fires two tech workers who criticized warehouse security and climate policies

Amazon fired two employees who criticized the warehouse operations and the company’s climate policies. Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, both creators of user experience, said on Twitter Monday that the company fired them.

The two were part of a white-collar group, called Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, that had pushed the company to implement more environmentally friendly policies.

Cunningham and Costa also openly criticized Amazon’s treatment of warehouse workers in recent weeks, including tweeting a petition calling for extended sick leave, higher wages and the closure of facilities where Amazon workers tested positive for coronavirus. They and other workers also raised funds for warehouse workers who had to self-quarantine.

“It’s a gift to be able to fight for something you love so deeply,” said Cunningham in a tweet on Tuesday.

"It's a gift to be able to fight for something you love so deeply," said Cunningham in a tweet on Tuesday.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said the women were fired “for repeatedly violating internal policies”.

“We support the right of every employee to criticize the working conditions of their employer, but that does not come with general immunity from all internal policies,” the statement said.

Amazon changed their policy at the end of last year to limit criticism from employees shortly after a worker organized a strike during the global climate strike.

Amazon also recently dismissed Bashir Mohamed, a warehouse worker in Minnesota, according to Athena, a coalition of anti-Amazon and union groups. Mohamed said BuzzFeed he believes he was targeted for arguing for better working conditions.

Two weeks ago, Amazon fired Chris Smalls, another worker who had criticized the company’s warehouse operations. At the end of March, Smalls held a demonstration in the Staten Island warehouse in New York after seeing sick workers. The company said it fired him for violating his social distancing policy. Vice He later obtained a note from Amazon detailing plans to smear Smalls and “make him the face of the whole labor / union movement.”

Amazon workers left work in warehouses in New York, Detroit and Chicago, drawing attention to a lack of personal protective equipment, a sick leave policy they consider too restrictive, and the company’s reluctance to close facilities where workers fell ill. At least 70 Amazon workers have tested positive for the virus nationwide, media reports said.

The company is currently in the midst of hiring and announced this week that it would hire an additional 75,000 workers, in addition to 100,000 hired last month.