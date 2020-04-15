‘Always Home’ author Fanny Singer quarantines with Alice Waters

The new memoir of Fanny Singer with recipes was designed a long time ago, but the title hits just the right note for this strange period of refuge in place: “Always Home”.

Rather than hitting the road on a book tour in two countries, Singer finds herself in her childhood home in Berkeley, where she stays with her mother, leader and culinary activist Alice Waters.

Waters, who wrote the preface to the book, was always going to be a big part of promoting the book, but the new reality required another type of visit – which will be largely from Chef Berkeley’s house with his emblematic kitchen hearth, itself a central figure in memories.

This is where Singer and Waters will be on April 21, when they join the Los Angeles Times Book Club for a virtual meeting.

The singer was disappointed when her traditional book tour was abandoned, as has happened to many other authors with spring outings. “But at the same time, it felt like it was absolutely the right thing to do,” she said. “And a whole new kind of book tour has come out, which is sort of more true than the book.”

Singer and Waters therefore found themselves at home on the day of publication on March 31, creating a Instagram video on how to make “pasta at home,” the dish their family ate every time they returned from a long trip, looking for everything that was available in the fridge or pantry.

(L-R) – Fanny Singer relaxes with her mother, Alice Waters, Berkeley chef, author and food activist. (Brigitte Lacombe)

The singer had an unusual childhood, to say the least, surrounded by good food, good wine and adults who loved both, she recalls in “Always Home: A Daughter’s Recipes & Stories.” Her cradle was an oversized salad bowl in the kitchen of Chez Panisse, her mother’s farm-to-table restaurant, and Singer herself found fame at an early age when she was introduced as the central figure in the children’s book “Fanny at Chez Panisse.”

There have been summers in Provence, birthday parties in the enclave of the county of Marin de Bolinas and cellar tastings with his wine-loving father. No wonder she developed a sophisticated palate and what she describes as olfactory superpowers.

The singer loved everything, and the book is a synesthetic stew of colors, tastes and aromas, dotted with five dozen recipes, little stories in themselves that spring from memories of the inspiring people and places that filled his early years. The book also features contemporary photos of Singer and Waters by famous portrait painter Brigitte Lacombe.

“Always Home” by Fanny Singer; preface by Alice Waters ((L-R) Brigitte Lacombe; Knopf; Megan Alldis)

Even now, with her world reduced to a small radius around Berkeley’s house, Singer says that she feels incredibly lucky to know where she is.

“We have this beautiful house and access to beautiful products,” she said in a telephone interview, referring to the grocery boxes that Chez Panisse sells to help its main agricultural supplier. “I know that I am in a position of enormous privilege, and I am very aware of it at a time like this, that we even have a garden in which we can go, that Berkeley is a place where you can always take a walk when you need air. “

However, a few weeks ago, there was a period of near panic where it became clear that life was going to change radically. For Singer, the growing uncertainty meant that it was time to buy a lot of greens, which she blanched and stacked in the freezer for the upcoming lockdown. “Because I can’t live without vegetables – it drives me crazy.” (Both Singer and Waters describe “salad” as their favorite dish, which means a particular type of salad with perfectly fresh greens and preferably a homemade garlic dressing.)

Since she and 40 million other Californians were ordered to stay home in March, Singer has noticed two things about her own eating habits. First of all, she and her mother cook more than usual, although according to her account, none of them is a particularly talented baker.

But cooking is its own comfort, as Singer and millions of other Americans trapped at home discover. (Have you been trying to find flour and sugar in your local supermarket recently?) “Maybe we all need the kind of fun you can get from sweet and hearty stuff,” said Singer.

The second big thing to remember from the singer is that she is careful not to waste food. “I feel very aware of the use of every little bit of everything, every little bit of anything,” she said. “It’s a more providential approach. I really think about how one thing can do many things. “

The book’s recipes include many examples of the providential approach to cooking, including easy-to-modify recipes for comfort foods such as her favorite roast chicken and her mother’s garlicky noodle soup. And Singer says his book has a message, even for readers who are unlikely to try some of the more difficult recipes, such as rosehip jelly, coriander seed pasta, or the roasted leg of lamb hanging by string on an open fireplace.

“This gives us a moment to redefine our relationship with the things we consume,” said Singer. She spoke of her mother’s habit of carefully observing the world around her every day, picking out fragrant flowers and other aromatics and offering them to her daughter at the start of the day. “It’s a kind of friendly reminder to be aware of what you have access to and to be a little more engaged in what is beyond the kitchen,” she said.

As Singer sees silver liners in her current home lifestyle, she worries about the future of Chez Panisse, the 49-year-old institution where she learned so much about eating from people she considers as part of his extended family. For the moment, the restaurant is closed indefinitely, except for the delivery of farm cash to all customers who have been able to buy them before selling them.

“The intention is absolutely to reopen the restaurant,” said Singer. “But millions of restaurants will close forever – that seems to be a given. How do you get people into a restaurant after a period like this, to sit side by side? All this seems very precarious at the moment. “

Fanny Singer at a glance



Born: Berkeley, 1983. 36 years old.

Professional: Writer, art critic and co-founder of the design brand Permanent Collection. His writings have appeared in Artforum, Frieze, WSJ Magazine, Apartamento, T Magazine and other publications.

Parents: Mother is Alice Waters, chef, culinary activist and owner of the Berkeley Chez Panisse restaurant. The father is the winemaker Stephen Singer.

Lives: In San Francisco, where she moved after living in England for about a decade.

Education: Bachelor of Yale University; PhD from the University of Cambridge on the subject of British pop artist Richard Hamilton.

Books: “Always Home, A Daughter’s Recipes & Stories ”(2020). With her mother, Alice Waters, she co-wrote and illustrated “My Pantry: Homemade Ingredients that Make Simple Meals Your Own” (2015).

Instagram: instagram.com/fannysinger

Website: fannysinger.com

