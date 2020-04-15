Alvin Kamara considers a big salary after the agreement of Christian McCaffrey

It is the season of successful contracts.

Alvin Kamara’s remote “Call of Duty” game was interrupted on Monday by $ 64 million in breaking news.

“Ooh, wait. Break, pause, pause, ”Kamara shouted to the other three players in the match. “Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey has signed a four-year extension, $ 16 million a year.”

The deal makes McCaffrey, 23, the highest-paid ball carrier in the NFL – for now. The contract raises the bar for the next elite ball carrier, who could very well be Kamara.

“Hey man, look. I’m just playing football, I’m just a footballer, ”joked the 24-year-old Tennessee product when asked what the figure that changes the market means to him. “I don’t know anything about contracts and all these things and all that money.”

The pair may have similar strengths to running backs that catch passes, but McCaffrey stands out for his total offensive output. Stanford’s first round pick in 2017 had 287 rushes for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns, as well as 116 catches on 142 targets for 1,005 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season.

Kamara, who was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft, had 171 runs for 797 yards and five touchdowns in addition to 81 receptions on 97 targets for 533 yards and one touchdown. He is unlikely to command a salary of $ 16 million per season, but raising the bar could have a ripple effect.

“Shout out to Christian, man, this is my boy,” said Kamara, smiling with pleasure.

It could also mean good things for Saquon Barkley. 23-year-old Giants star, whom GM Dave Gettleman describes as “touched by the hand of God,” is just one year behind McCaffrey and will be looking for an even bigger deal in 2021.

The elimination of massive running back contracts has been a matter of division within the football community. Former Ram Todd Gurley won the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award in 2017 and then signed a $ 60 million contract over four years with $ 45 million guaranteed in July 2018. The polarizing deal made him the highest paid ball carrier of the time.

The former Georgia Bulldog suffered a mysterious knee injury in late 2018 and in the playoffs and sparked criticism when he was apparently replaced by veteran C.J. Anderson. Her role was significantly reduced in 2019, sharing her time with Malcolm Brown and rookie Darrell Henderson.

After unsuccessful attempts to negotiate an exchange for their first round in 2015, the Rams released Gurley on March 19, absorbing a dead cap of $ 13.05 million in 2020. A day later, he signed a contract a $ 5.5 million year with the Falcons.