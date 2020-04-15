Alex Bregman’s fiancée drags him with a farce on the neck

Alex Bregman’s fiancée can pass the time in quarantine – even if it is at the expense of the baseball star.

Reagan Howard recently dragged the third base Astros player with a house prank, chewing a piece of hard pasta while asking Bregman to break his neck, which she has all documented on TikTok.

“Alex, come here, my neck is killing me, can you help me break it?” Reagan said in the clip, saying to the slugger, “It hurts so much.”

As Bregman moved his head, Howard crunched the pasta, making him jump immediately.

“Stupid!” Said Bregman, tapping his hand on the camera.

In addition to the quarantine shenanigans with future wife Howard, Bregman is also give back to the community following the coronavirus pandemic with a fundraising campaign to help residents of Houston in need.

“I am so grateful to have been able to volunteer at @houstonfoodbank today by preparing meals for the kids!” Alex’s new campaign has set itself the goal of raising $ 1 million to provide meals for children who need it. ” Howard posted Friday on Instagram.

The Astros star comes from a controversial offseason after Houston players were arrested for the 2018 sign theft scandal that rocked MLB before the season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple got engaged earlier this year.