A cigar-shaped interstellar breaker may be a fragment of a shipwrecked planet

WASHINGTON – A reddish cigar-shaped interstellar object called Oumuamua that has fallen through our solar system may be the wreckage of a planet torn by wandering too close to a distant star it once orbited, according to scientists.

Scientists have been puzzled about the origin and nature of ‘Oumuamua since its discovery in 2017, and some even suggest it would be an alien spaceship. Astronomers Yun Zhang and Doug Lin said in a study released this week that computer simulations showed it was a remnant of a planet or building blocks of planets destroyed by the star’s “tidal forces.”

‘Oumuamua, the first object from the second star system found through the passing solar system, is about 400 meters long. Its elongated shape, curious motion, and dry appearance — for example, without the tail of dust and gases — indicated that it was no ordinary comet or asteroid.

As a smaller body travels near a much larger one, the tidal forces exerted by the larger body can shred the smaller one. This was what happened when a comet called Shoemaker – Disc 9 traveled too close to the planet Jupiter in 1992.

“Most of the planetary bodies are made up of numerous pieces of stone that have come together under the influence of gravity. You could imagine them as sand castles floating in space. Their structure can be disturbed when the force acting on a single “sand particle” is greater than their mutual gravity, ”said Zhang, a researcher at the French Observatoire de la Côte d’Azur.

“Similar to the ocean tides on Earth caused by the gravitational pull of the sun and moon, in space a planet body close enough to the stars is exposed to strong gravitational pulls from this star,” added Zhang, whose results appear in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The near and far parts of the earth would be separated into pieces, forming an elongated wreckage, and some fragments would then merge together to form “Oumuamua” -shaped objects, added Lin, astrophysics researcher at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

The star was probably one-tenth – the eighth-tenth of our solar mass or possibly an exotic type of relatively cool and dense star called the white dwarf, Lin said.

“Our scenario offers an attractive and feasible alternative to the widely publicized foreign spacecraft proposal,” Zhang said.

Research suggests the existence of many objects formed in this way.

“We show the possibility of panspermia caused by these objects,” Zhang said, referring to the presumed spread of microorganisms or chemical precursors of life in objects that damage through space.

‘Oumuamua, which means‘ ambassador from afar ’in the original Hawaiian language, is on his way from the solar system and reaches the orbit of Uranus in August.