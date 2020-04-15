93-year-old woman received massive delivery of Coors Light after viral call for more beer

Thanks to Coors Light, Olive Veronesi now has 150 iced beers – and no longer has to pass them on to anyone.

93-year-old man went viral last week after CNN Affiliate Pittsburgh KDKA shared her photo with a Coors Light in hand and a plea written on a whiteboard: “I NEED MORE BEER !!”

The photo, taken by one of Veronesi’s family members, has been shared more than 5 million times.

“When we saw Olive’s message, we knew we had to take the opportunity to connect not only with someone who made us smile during this pandemic, but also gave us a special opportunity to say thank you to be a fan of Coors Light, “A spokesperson for Molson Coors told CNN.

“Even in the pre-COVID era, we would have been delighted to accommodate Olive’s request,” said the spokesperson. “But right now, in these unusual times, bringing some joy to someone’s day is the least we can do.” Seminole, Pennsylvania, native told KDKA she was staying at home to help smooth the curve and protect everyone, including herself, during the pandemic. “I was on my last 12 cans, I have a beer every night,” Veronesi told KDKA. “You know what, beer contains vitamins, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it.” As soon as the delivery of 10 cases of beer arrived, she opened one on her porch. “It tastes good,” she said. But there is more good news for Veronesi and her daily tradition: Molson Coors has made a standing offer to her and her family that more beer is on the way each time they are ready for re-supply.

