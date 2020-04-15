88-year-old man used a bucket truck to see his wife in a nursing home

An 88-year-old Massachusetts man, prevented from visiting his wife’s retirement home because of the coronavirus, used a bucket truck just to get a glimpse of his beloved and comforting video shows.

Footage posted on Facebook by relatives by Nick Avtges shows Watertown senior saying goodbye as he was hoisted on April 8 to a third floor window outside Maristhill Nursing & Rehabilitation, where his 61-year-old wife Marion lives since last year, according to reports.

“Don’t do anything stupid,” a parent told Avtges before he was lifted to the window where Marion, 85, greeted, shows the video.

The unorthodox meeting took place after the idea of ​​the Avtges family was approved by the administrators of the rehabilitation center, which Nick Avtges visited every day before the coronavirus crisis started, Boston Globe reports.

“He was a very dedicated husband,” Maristhill president and administrator James Tracy told the newspaper. “He never missed a day.”

Chris Avtges, Nick’s son, thought of the clever solution after contacting friends and family on Facebook to see if they could rent or borrow a bucket elevator or a truck. A high school friend quickly said he could help, said Chris Avtges.

“So I reached out to a nursing home and talked to them and made sure they were all ready, and the ball started rolling from there,” he said. he declared to the Globe. “Wednesday afternoon at two o’clock, my father was in the air.”

Nick Avtges said he was happy to be able to speak – and touch briefly – to his wife while hanging outside the third story window.

“We touched each other across the screen,” he said. tell WBTS. “Our fingers have touched.”

Avtges said he now plans to take a vacation with his wife as soon as possible.

“We have been married for 61 years and we love [each other] today as much as we did when we first met, “he told the station.