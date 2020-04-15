25 FEMA workers to test positive for coronavirus

Twenty-five employees of the Federal Emergency Management Agency have been diagnosed with coronavirus, including at least one from the organization’s main response center, according to a report.

A source close to the response effort of the agency COVID-19 who spoke on condition of anonymity told NBC News Tuesday that people “fall like flies” because of illness.

Some FEMA National Response Coordination Center employees at the agency’s headquarters in Washington have been quarantined because at least one employee has tested positive for it, two sources familiar with the matter said. at NBC News.

A FEMA spokesperson declined to say how many response center workers tested positive for coronavirus, but confirmed that 25 agency workers were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The response center can still be used despite positive tests because the space is regularly cleaned, reports NBC News.

“The health and safety of the workforce, including our interagency partners and the members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is a top priority for the Federal Management Agency as we continue to lead federal operations in response to the pandemic, “said a FEMA spokesperson. told NBC News. “Like many large employers, FEMA has employees who test positive.”

But personal protective equipment like masks and gloves is still optional during the crisis, three sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

FEMA spokesperson declined to discuss the details of the agency’s personal protective equipment policy, saying only that “all the precautions recommended” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were taken to protect workers.

A message requesting additional FEMA comments was not immediately returned on Wednesday morning.