107-year-old Turkish woman among older patients beating coronavirus

A 107-year-old Turkish woman beat the coronavirus, making her the second patient of her age to survive the disease, according to a report.

Havahan Karadeniz was admitted with a cough and high fever last week in an Istanbul hospital, where she was treated for the virus, the Evening Standard reported.

But the great-grandmother was able to fully recover on Monday when she left the hospital to the applause.

“The hospital was good, as were the staff,” said Karadeniz, the newspaper said.

She joined another 107-year-old patient in the Netherlands by becoming the oldest known person to recover from COVID-19.

Cornelia Ras started feeling sick last month, one day after her 107th birthday, at her nursing home in Goeree-Overflakkee, an island in the southwest of the country, Dutch newspaper AD reports.

She tested positive for the virus with about 40 other residents, but recovered completely about two and a half weeks later, the report said.

“We did not expect her to survive this,” her niece Maaike de Groot told the newspaper, according to a translation from Metro UK. “She takes no medicine, always walks well, and kneels every night to thank the Lord. At first glance, she may continue to do so. “