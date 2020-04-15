100,000 clean energy workers lose jobs in coronavirus

Today, Nate Otto sells fewer rooftop solar systems.

Activity is down about 50% from a record first quarter for Otto’s Palm Springs solar installer, Hot Purple Energy. But it did not lay off any of its 48 employees or cut their wages. He gave them odd jobs – cleaning trucks, adding safety lights – while limiting the number of people on construction sites and taking steps to keep them as far away from each other as possible.

“I did everything I could to keep the guys busy,” he said.

Otto’s employees are among the luckiest.

A report Wednesday from Environmental Entrepreneurs, a clean energy advocacy group, finds that more than 106,000 clean energy workers applied for unemployment in March – a number that has certainly increased in recent weeks.

The BW Research consultants who analyzed the figures also predict that the clean energy sector will cut more than 500,000 jobs – 15% of its workforce – in the coming months “if no further action is taken to support industries. “

Two-thirds of those who have lost their jobs so far work in energy efficiency, which includes heating and cooling, and installing efficient lighting and appliances – a job that often involves to go home. Renewable electricity, which includes wind and solar power, is the second most affected sector, followed by the production of electric and hybrid cars.

California was the hardest hit state, with 20,000 clean energy workers applying for unemployment in March.

The Environmental Entrepreneurs report, known as E2, also offered reason for hope.

The US clean energy sector employed almost 3.4 million people before the COVID-19 pandemic, three times the workforce of the fossil fuel industry, according to E2. And these numbers were increasing rapidly. The Bureau of Labor Statistics forecast last year that the two fastest growing jobs in America over the next decade would be a solar panel installer and a wind turbine technician.

Lawyers believe that Congress has an important opportunity to revive the economy by supporting clean energy technologies.

“What these numbers tell us is that clean energy workers are a huge and important part of the American workforce – and that they are in serious pain,” said the executive director of E2. , Bob Keefe, in a press release. “Legislators simply cannot ignore the millions of electricians, technicians and factory workers who work in the clean energy sector as they contemplate economic recovery efforts underway.”

Keefe pointed to the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act – which injected $ 90 billion into solar energy, home weathering and other low-emission technologies during the Great Recession – as evidence that “clean energy can unlock the way to recovery ”.

Others, focused on reducing air pollution and emissions related to global warming, promote the same idea.

The Breakthrough Institute, an environmental research group based in Oakland, published a report On Tuesday, describing what he described as more than $ 500 billion in potential federal investment that could be used to fight climate change, all of this was proposed in previously introduced bills with bipartisan support. The bills would support technologies such as removing carbon from the atmosphere, large-scale energy storage, tax credits for developers of renewable energy, and charging stations for electric vehicles.

According to group deputy director Alex Trembath, the Breakthrough Institute is making these recommendations for next year, knowing that major investments in clean energy are unlikely with President Trump in the White House.

“No matter how many stimulus packages exist in 2020, I think the Biden administration – hitting the wood there is – will want to make one,” he said.

Electric cars charge at stations outside the Tesla plant in Fremont, California. (David Butow / for the Times)

Los Angeles non-profit incubator Cleantech is preparing its own recovery proposal focused on zero emission transportation.

The government-funded nonprofit, which works to help startups get started, discussed ideas with clean tech companies and congressional staff, said Matt Petersen, president of the incubator. . He said they were finalizing a proposal that includes incentives to get more electric vehicles on the road, funding for workforce training and support for innovative startups.

Cleaning up heavy transportation is especially important for southern California, said Petersen, as nearly 40 percent of goods entering the U.S. in freight containers transit through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which remain massively powered by diesel. trucks, ships, locomotives and cargo handling equipment. Ports are the main source of pollution in the region.

“We all love this clean air right now,” said Petersen, referring to the dramatic drop in air pollution caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down much of the economy. national. “We want the same air quality when the world arrives for the 2028 Olympics. Not just for visitors, but for the people who live along our highways and our freight corridors.”

In Palm Springs, Otto knows that the economic situation will get worse before it gets better.

Although his teams continued to install solar panels on people’s homes, some customers delayed the work. And the slower sales will result in fewer installations later, at least for a while – and Otto won’t be paid until the panels are installed.

“We will suffer losses,” he said. “There is no doubt about it.”