YouTube star Vitaly Zdorovetskiy arrested for attacking a jogger

A Russian YouTube star was arrested on Sunday for violently assaulting an unsuspecting jogger in Miami Beach, according to a report.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who is known to rush to the field in World Cup and World Series games, as well as a zombie prank video in Miami, allegedly jumped out of his car and tackled the woman, TMZ postponesre.

He then stepped over the woman and beat her on the chest and face while she cried out for help, the report said.

The victim claimed that several passers-by and residents saw the incident, which prompted Zdorovetskiy to flee. According to TMZ, the police later arrested Zdorovetskiy inside a neighboring house for aggravated battery for crime.

The woman was left with a cut that required stitches, as well as pain and chest pain.

She told the police that she never met or saw Zdorovetskiy before the attack.

TMZ reports that Zdorovetskiy bailed out $ 7,500 on Monday and was released.

The YouTube prankster has also had several legal histories.

In 2016, Los Angeles authorities arrested him for climbing the letter “D” on the Hollywood sign. He also has spent five days in an Egyptian prison after being caught climbing the country’s iconic pyramids.

Zdorovetskiy currently has over 10 million Youtube the subscribers.