Yosemite National Park is closed to visitors. Now the bears are thriving.

Bears and other wildlife in Yosemite National Park have thrived since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered national parks across the United States and distant visitors. Yosemite’s social media accounts have provided subscribers with glimpses of an essentially manless park.

Ranger Katie, a biologist who has worked with the black bear for over a decade, said in a Live broadcast on Facebook Sunday video that for the most part, animals have had a “party” since the park closed March 20th. She said that early spring is generally “difficult” because of the volume of people who come to visit the park.

“There can literally be car walls, stops and departures in the park,” she said. “So, for bears, they normally have to cross these little corridors that they have to cross in the valley to go from point A to point B. … Now, there are no people that bears literally descend the road to get to where they need to go, which is pretty cool to see. ”

A video posted on Instagram shows a bear walking near an area that would normally be full of tourists.

Although the bears are intuitive about the whereabouts of humans throughout the seasons, the ranger said the encounters could be a problem when the park reopens. “It will take a bit of a learning curve,” she said.

A worker at the iconic Ahwahnee hotel in Yellowstone told Los Angeles Times that there have been more bear sightings.

“The bear population has quadrupled,” said Dane Peterson. In addition to the bears, Peterson told The Times that he and his colleagues had spotted more lynxes and coyotes gathered in front of their cabins and apartments.

“It’s not like they aren’t usually here,” said Peterson. “This is because they usually hang around the edges or move in the shade.”

CBS News contacted the National Park Service for comment, but did not immediately respond.