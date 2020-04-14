WWE seen as essential service, returns to live TV shows

This is added to the same list which includes services such as grocery stores, hospitals, banks, utility companies and restaurants.

the order that was signed on Thursday indicates that employees of professional sports and media production with a national audience can only continue if the place is closed to the general public. This essential service was added because it is essential to the Florida economy, officials told CNN.

On Monday, World Wrestling Entertainment resumed live TV broadcasts after weeks of recorded matches, including their biggest event of the year, WrestleMania. The organization produces new content for fans with the use of their training center in Orlando.

“We believe it is more important than ever to offer people a diversion from these difficult times,” said WWE in a statement to CNN. “We produce content on a closed tray with only essential staff present, following appropriate guidelines while taking extra precautions to ensure the health and well-being of our interpreters and staff.”