Why the Giants are not affected by Leonard Williams’ franchise drama

Leonard Williams is the exception to one of Dave Gettleman’s rules.

Gettleman is extremely vigilant about eliminating possible distractions from the Giants’ locker room, including potential free agents unhappy with the franchise labels.

A year ago, Gettleman hinted that the likely contract dispute and the comfort of local co-captain Landon Collins was one of the reasons he had not been tagged before leaving for the Washington Redskins.

So why run the risk that the tagging for Williams – who has yet to sign a $ 16.1 million tender – might not be a disruption when football activity resumes?

“I think everything will be fine,” said the general manager. “You cannot guarantee anything in this life, but we have known Leonard very well and I feel really comfortable with the decision.”

The decision really comes down to a few other undeclared factors: Gettleman made a bold swap during the season by sending two draft picks to the Jets so he can have an egg on his face if he loses Williams after just one rental ‘a half season, and Gettleman values ​​a deep rotation of the defensive line on a safe play.

Williams, 25, and the Giants have until July 15 to negotiate a new contract. If no agreement is reached, the franchise label is the only option for 2020. The accompanying $ 16.1 million salary becomes fully guaranteed by the time Williams signs and does not limit negotiations.

With the uncertainty of the coming season due to restrictions on coronaviruses, there has been a slight increase in the number of tagged players signing their offers at the start. Williams is likely the Giants will revoke the offer at any time, including if he has an injury unrelated to home football.

The Giants could have used the transition label instead of the Williams franchise label, saving approximately $ 3 million in ceiling space.

The only other difference is that the Giants would not have received two first-round picks as compensation for allowing Williams to sign elsewhere for free agency. The franchise tag essentially prevented other teams from making offers due to the prohibitive compensation.

“What really happened was that we felt very good in our heading space,” said Gettleman. “We felt with what Leonard was bringing to the table and for our team, it was more prudent to put the franchise label on it.”

However, the hood space quickly disappears and the Giants are “no longer in this position now” to add a big rusher of free agent, like Jadeveon Clowney or Markus Golden. They have $ 17 million in space, but will need about $ 12.9 million to sign their 2020 draft class.

The cancellation of the tag – as Gettleman did to Josh Norman as general manager of the Carolina Panthers – does not seem likely given that the Giants consider Williams to be a difference. He had 11 pressed quarterbacks but only half a sack in eight games after the trade, and the Giants’ defense against the race did not improve.

The Giants and Williams have not been able to reach an agreement during the exclusive trading window since its acquisition in late October to March 16.

“Contracts are made when they are supposed to be made,” said Gettleman. “So, let’s move on.”