Why small decisions seem as difficult as big ones in this time of crisis

In a world shaken by the coronavirus pandemic, mundane decisions can seem as difficult as existential decisions. The real problem is not something as minor as choosing a meal, but understanding how, when so many decisions are made, we can feel paralyzed when faced with those we still have to make. Your brain no longer distinguishes between consecutive and trivial decisions. The border between them is blurred by uncertainty.

In my work as a neuroscientist, I seek to shed light on what happens in our brain when we are deliberating. We design laboratory experiments that challenge the decision-making process and test how the brain responds to these challenges. And while our research can’t tell you what decision to make, it helps to reveal why it is so difficult for many of us to make a decision – big or small – right now.

The answer lies in how our brains use memory. When faced with a decision, our brain estimates possible outcomes to help us make the best choice. This estimate is based on past experience. It is easy to decide which coffee to order from our favorite coffee as we have ordered it several times before. We make many of our other daily decisions on the same basis. The brain learns by experiment what works best.

So, what happens when you are faced with decisions in a context very different from anything you have ever experienced? Does memory play a role when everything changes and everything is uncertain – when you don’t have a clear pattern of past choices for learning?

Yes. In fact, memory is particularly important for making decisions in the face of great uncertainty. This is crucial for our survival – and our prosperity. Indeed, memory is not only a record of the past, it is also the foundation of our ability to imagine the future.

The part of the brain needed to create memories is the hippocampus, a hippocampal structure located just behind our ears. People with seahorses are unable to create new memories. Nor can they clearly imagine what could happen to them in the future. And because they cannot imagine the future, they also find it difficult to make simple decisions in the present.

In one recent study, we looked at people’s brains as they made minor choices between two snacks, weighing potato chips against pretzels, or Kit Kat against M&M. The more people thought, the more they activated the hippocampus. People with hippocampus took more than twice as long to make these seemingly simple decisions.

This deep anatomical link between the formation of memories and the imagination of the future indicates that the brain does not respect the limits of time. Without anchoring in the past, it struggles to build bridges to the future.

Memory is not just a record of something that has happened. It is a creative and time-transcendent device that helps us generate plausible versions of the future. You may not know it on a conscious level, but this is how our brains regularly process simple and complex decisions.

If your brain relies on memory to make decisions, should you be worried about flying blind, your brain vainly trying to predict an unpredictable future? Or is your exertion a sign that your brain is on the right track, even if mental toil can cause a temporary headache or two?

The answer is both. Without access to reliable evidence from the past, your brain uses what it can to plan for the future. It’s not just guessing. In situations of great uncertainty, the brain turns to the most easily accessible information, however erroneous it may be. But if you understand the power of memory in making your decisions, you can exercise some control over it. You can slow down and make sure you are using the memories that are most relevant to the future you want.

For example, New Yorkers responding to the coronavirus pandemic may remember the fear we felt after the September 11 attacks. However, when you remember the darkness of September 11, you also remember incredible solidarity; the outpouring of support that kept the communities intact. You may remember how our worst fears of what might happen did not come true.

Such a memory can help you decide that you don’t really need to risk a trip to the grocery store; that it is much more important to devote your efforts and thoughts to helping our most vulnerable neighbors, friends and family members.

In addition, the sense of effort that accompanies decisions is not in itself a concern. Exercise is just a sign that your brain is doing its job, trying to gather as much information as possible to help you make good choices for your survival. At times like these – when the gap between life before and after the new coronavirus seems so wide – the evidence that you gather is naturally uncertain, so your brain keeps looking for more.

Suddenly, each decision involves examining a new set of factors and dimensions that seem to be constantly changing. This search for information happens subconsciously, but it is laborious and time consuming – lending to the unrestrained feeling that we have all experienced in recent weeks.

Millions of years of evolution have given your brain the ability to make decisions when things are uncertain. In fact, this is how your brain constantly makes decisions. It can be confusing to recognize the part of the future in your decisions. But even when faced with a reality very different from anything we have known before, the seahorse can rise to the occasion, joining the past to the future.

It takes time and effort – but it helps to know that your brain has a lot of experience in this area.