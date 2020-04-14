Why Greece is better at Covid-19 than Italy

Several European countries have been hit hard by the new coronavirus pandemic, but Greece intervened very early and it seems to be working. CNN’s Lynda Kinkade reports.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_world/~3/TSZd-pXll2E/greece-coronavirus-covid-19-lockdown-restrictions-lessons-kinkade-pkg-intl-ldn-vpx.cnn