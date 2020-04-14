Why Bernie Sanders’ support for Joe Biden means less than you think

“We need you in the White House,” Sanders told the former vice president in a live conversation. “I will do everything I can to make it happen, Joe.”

True! And it’s much better for Sanders to approve Biden on the record than, well, no.

But don’t assume that just because Sanders has officially endorsed Biden that the legion of supporters who have supported Vermont’s Democratic Socialist in his two presidential races will suddenly flock – or even meander – to Biden.

“With the greatest respect for Bernie Sanders, who is an incredible human being and a true inspiration, I do not approve of Joe Biden,” tweeted the Sanders 2020 national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray shortly after approval was made public. “I supported Bernie Sanders because he supported ideas like #MedicareForAll, canceling ALL student debts and a wealth tax. Biden doesn’t support any of this.”

Gray is obviously only one person. But much of Sanders’ appeal is linked to his support for “Medicare for All” (a policy Biden does not support ) that it will not be as simple as Sanders to say “I approve Joe” to convince his supporters that the former VP is the right choice.

Now, that doesn’t mean that many Sanders supporters will support President Donald Trump in the fall.

In 2016, a study found that about 12% of contributors to Sanders voted for Trump in the general election. It’s hard to see that number close to its highest level in 2020 – given the anger and dissatisfaction with Trump’s first three years in office, which provoked the Liberals.

But that’s not even the real danger here for Biden’s chances in the general election. The real problem would be that the discouraged supporters of Sanders simply decide to stay home on election day. This erosion of the Democratic base vote could seriously hamper Biden’s campaign.