WHO does not know if coronavirus patients can be infected a second time

The World Health Organization still does not know whether coronavirus patients develop sufficient immunity to prevent them from falling ill again in the future, admitted a senior doctor.

“With regard to recovery and then reinfection, I think we don’t have the answers to that. It’s an unknown, “said WHO Executive Director of Emergencies, Dr. Mike Ryan, said a media availability on Monday.

While they “would expect” those recovering from the virus to develop immunity for at least a period of time, Ryan said it was too early to know.

However, there have been numerous reports of recovered patients falling ill again – with the suggestion that the disease is even more severe the second time around.

“It is very difficult to say that with a new virus. we can only extrapolate from other coronaviruses and even that the data is quite limited, ”said Ryan.

Preliminary patient study in Shanghai has shown extremely different answers, some patients had “no detectable antibody response” while others had a very high response, the organization said.

“Information is mixed,” said WHO chief COVID-19 scientist, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove.

“For now, we don’t have a complete picture of what immunity looks like. Until we do, we can’t give a full answer,” she said.