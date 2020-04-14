White House task force still weighs different “benchmarks” for reopening

During the working group meetings over the weekend, discussions focused on how and when states could be asked to reopen certain businesses and allow larger gatherings. But officials have not yet set a specific set of criteria, and some have argued that general recommendations may not work for each state.

For example, rural states or states with older populations may need a different set of criteria from those more densely populated. And states where the virus has already peaked may also see a different set of benchmarks.

As part of the discussions, officials closely examined data from different states to try to determine where more resources are needed. While President Donald Trump said last week that an ability to test all Americans was not a prerequisite for any reopening announcement, administration officials said monitoring and surveillance were essential to any plan.