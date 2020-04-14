White House task force still weighs different “benchmarks” for reopening

During the working group meetings over the weekend, discussions focused on how and when states could be asked to reopen certain businesses and allow larger gatherings. But officials have not yet set a specific set of criteria, and some have argued that general recommendations may not work for each state.

For example, rural states or states with older populations may need a different set of criteria from those more densely populated. And states where the virus has already peaked may also see a different set of benchmarks.

Officials said decisions on these benchmarks are still pending, as task force members debate their merits.
As part of the discussions, officials closely examined data from different states to try to determine where more resources are needed. While President Donald Trump said last week that an ability to test all Americans was not a prerequisite for any reopening announcement, administration officials said monitoring and surveillance were essential to any plan.
Working group officials, led by Drs. Deborah Birx and Brett Giroir, are working to determine which states are a priority for testing and are working with governors and laboratories to expand the areas that have fallen behind.

Generally, the benchmarks envisioned by the working group include a defined period of time during which confirmed cases decrease and hospitals return to normal conditions. As part of this effort, officials studied the capacity of hospital beds in each state.

Some of the ongoing efforts should overlap with the “opening of our national council” that Trump is about to announce on Tuesday. It is not yet known how the two panels will interact, but an official said the reopening council would likely focus more on additional economic measures to stimulate the economy and less on public health.

While Trump said in a tweet on Monday “it is the president’s decision” to reopen states for business, officials admit that governors will ultimately decide when to cancel their stay orders and other restrictions. These officials said that discussions in the task force focused on the recommendations that the federal government would offer to the states upon reopening.

