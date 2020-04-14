White House Correspondents’ Dinner Plans Post-Coronavirus Gala in August

A crowd of hundreds of Washington journalists and guests will pack their bags at the Washington Hilton in August for a scheduled post-coronavirus return from the White House Correspondents’ dinner.

The annual black tie rally is usually held in April but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 epidemic, which infected nearly 600,000 American residents and killed more than 23,000.

The decision to reserve an August date comes amid heated debate over whether to cancel other summer events – including the National Democratic Convention, due to begin August 17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – by afraid of spreading the virus.

The White House Correspondents Association said: “After consulting with public health officials and doctors, WHCA is pleased to honor the First Amendment and the important work of journalists at our annual dinner on Saturday, 29 August 2020. “

“For most of us, the COVID-19 pandemic has been the most important story of our lives,” association president Jonathan Karl said in a statement. “We hope that our postponed dinner in 2020 will be an opportunity to celebrate the kind of important journalism that we have seen throughout this crisis.”

Journalists, advertising managers and officials will enjoy a cocktail and a fine meal in seats for $ 350 per person while entertained by “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson and comedian Netflix Hasan Minhaj.

President Trump boycotted the lavish dinner during his first three years in office. Each year, it organizes a political rally instead, shining the spotlight.

Last year Trump ordered all administrative staff not to attend, creating a last-minute rush to fill the seats.

Under President Barack Obama, the dinner regularly drew Hollywood figures and was accused of throwing unflattering light on the warm relations between officials and journalists.