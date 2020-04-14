Where is the President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega?

Meanwhile, Nicaragua has been criticized for its casual approach to the crisis. The border, public schools and universities remain open and the strict preventive measures observed in neighboring countries are not in place.

The government has not imposed any rules to impose social distancing, although some in Nicaragua have committed to quarantine and otherwise avoid spreading the virus.

Last weekend, a market festival with tastings in Managua and Easter celebrations such as a summer festival in Matagalpa organized by the local tourist institute took place. State government, Digital 19, has summed up national events as a way to “celebrate family and community traditions of religion and culture”.

“We are concerned about the lack of social distancing, the convening of mass gatherings,” said Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and WHO regional director for Americas. “We are concerned with testing, finding contacts, reporting cases. We are also concerned about what we consider to be inadequate infection prevention and control.

Dr Etienne, speaking on Friday, said the concerns had been expressed “both informally and formally” to the Nicaraguan authorities. PAHO, she said, was ready to work with the nation to “ensure that they respond well to Covid-19 in a matter that will save lives and prevent too much disease”.

Human Rights Watch described the Nicaragua Covid-19 response on Friday as “reckless,” with “tactics that blatantly contradict the advice of global health experts and endanger the health and lives of people”

“Ortega is the only Latin American leader to have did not make a single public announcement on how his government would deal with the pandemic, “said HRW. Instead,” Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is married to Ortega, told Nicaraguans to stay calm and continue working, “said the communicated.

According to the government on Monday, there are nine confirmed cases, 12 cases under observation and one death from Covid-19 in Nicaragua. The Secretary General of the Ministry of Health, Dr Carlos Sáenz, added that all the cases had been imported and that none had spread to the community, “very much thanks to God”.

Meanwhile, the government remains silent about the public absence of Ortega. “Our commander Daniel is here, working and leading, coordinating all the efforts we are making, that we are making and will continue to make because we have a firm compromise with the country,” said Vice President Murillo earlier this month. The government did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

And in his 22-minute daily telephone message on Sunday, Murillo barely mentioned the coronavirus crisis. “Everything is calm, the families celebrating in union at home and the places they visit this Sunday of the resurrection, appreciating our traditions, our traditional gastronomy,” she said.

“Our Commander Daniel’s hugs in every home, in every family. Let’s move on because we are a nation of hope, of faith,” added Murillo.