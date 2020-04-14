What matters: it’s time to talk more seriously about food supply

Health care professionals – doctors, nurses and everyone – are the legitimate and obvious heroes of the pandemic, but if this dark episode taught us something about the way we live today, it could be that our society rests on the backs of many people who cannot just stay home and relax while the coronavirus is blowing.

Food workers are also front line workers – You’ve probably seen the headline recently that one of the country’s largest pork processing plants has ceased production for the foreseeable future. The reason? Plant workers, a Smithfield operation, account for about half of the coronavirus cases in South Dakota.

Food, food everywhere, but not a bite to eat – Maintain the supply chain while keeping farm workers and meat cutters, as well as packers and truck drivers and warehouse workers and grocers and cashiers, health is a priority.

“It’s a series of cascading events that disrupts the entire food chain,” said Tom Vilsack, former Iowa governor who was secretary of agriculture during the Obama administration, in an interview with CNN on Monday. “You start ending school meal programs, closed universities, closed food services, tourism and hotels are low occupancy and at the end of the day you have a huge amount of the overall food supply in front be redirected. “

He said the government will have to spend money to buy food from producers and give it to food banks.

Farm workers are scared – Catherine Shoichet, of CNN, wrote a weekend to read about agricultural workers, whose unions sounded the alarm regarding the safety conditions for workers who choose our products.

This assumes that there are workers to choose the products. They are probably people who are already working for fear of being deported. Now they are afraid of the infection. Shoichet writes that fewer people show up for work, fearing for their safety. Seriously. Read this story

It’s not just the United States – The UN warned this month that the response to the epidemic is threatening the global food supply.

CNN’s Jessie Yeung summed up the report: “Border closures, movement restrictions and disruption in the shipping and aviation sectors have made it more difficult to continue food production and transporting goods internationally, which places countries with few alternative food sources at high risk.

She also pointed out that massive companies like Nestlé and Unilever had warned of a food crisis and stressed that the food supply chain was international. The United States depends on other countries for its food supply. Other countries, in turn, rely on the United States. Here are data on agricultural imports and exports maintained by the USDA

One more thing – Remember that when President Donald Trump launched his trade war against China, it was American farmers who were the hardest hit by the Chinese reprisals and who needed two separate bailouts from the American government. They were still see an increase in bankruptcies even before the coronavirus reaches the United States . Will they need a third rescue plan? May be.

Food uncertainty vs food insecurity

At home, we try very hard not to go to the grocery store. But it is difficult.

We joined a CSA group (agriculture supported by the community) which delivers local products. And we have received deliveries from a local wholesaler who generally supplies restaurants and are now doing curbside pickups in the Washington, DC area.

These are luxuries that may not be available to everyone. But with demand, one has the impression that they are not accessible to anyone. And yet people behave incredibly. This story of people lure Instacart buyers with big tips then stiffening them is odious.

And that brings us to the uncomfortable truth that the coronavirus has revealed more clearly than ever – that the difficulties are felt disproportionately in this country . What I described above is food uncertainty, and it’s a new experience for many.

But what millions of Americans are experiencing more intensely than ever at this time is food insecurity, thanks to the sudden increase in unemployment and the closure of large sectors of the American economy. This includes millions of needy families with children who are still waiting to see the dietary benefits that were approved by Congress weeks ago.

This is why there is so much talk of reopening the American economy.

Experts will save Trump, if he leaves them

Trump has spent months – years! – publicly humiliating Jerome Powell, former Trump investment banker named chairman of the Federal Reserve in 2017. Presidents normally try to keep their hands on Fed interest rate decisions, but Trump felt free to hammer Powell on a 2018 decision to raise interest rates, including to give the economy a cushion in the event of a disaster.

This brings us to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has become the latest figure in the public’s loved and worried reason. This has predictably led to a growing and concerted effort by Trump and his allies to mine it. It’s both the most predictable thing in the world – a member of the Trump administration can’t tell the truth that long without going against Trump’s loyalists – and more evidence of a toxic swamp. of revisionism that surrounds this White House.

