What matters: it’s time to talk more seriously about food supply

Health care professionals – doctors, nurses and everyone – are the legitimate and obvious heroes of the pandemic, but if this dark episode taught us something about the way we live today, it could be that our society rests on the backs of many people who cannot just stay home and relax while the coronavirus is blowing.

Food workers are also front line workers – You’ve probably seen the headline recently that one of the country’s largest pork processing plants has ceased production for the foreseeable future. The reason? Plant workers, a Smithfield operation, account for about half of the coronavirus cases in South Dakota.

Are shortages happening? Yes, if we panic – We have already seen toilet paper and cleaning products flowing. Will people store bacon in their freezers if they fear a pork shortage? Please don’t do it. There is no shortage of meat in the United States. It’s not that there is no meat. It’s that there are gaps right now in the way we process it and pass it on to consumers.

Americans should only visit grocery stores when they have to. Grocery store employees don’t have that luxury. Read this story about how clerks are on the front lines of this pandemic.

Food, food everywhere, but not a bite to eat – Maintain the supply chain while keeping farm workers and meat cutters, as well as packers and truck drivers and warehouse workers and grocers and cashiers, health is a priority.

Another problem is finding ways to provide food to consumers, now that restaurants, office canteens, school cafeterias and so many other places where people used to go out to eat are closed. The current situation is this: farmers are throwing away food, including milk, even as people get more and more desperate and the lines are growing in food banks.

“It’s a series of cascading events that disrupts the entire food chain,” said Tom Vilsack, former Iowa governor who was secretary of agriculture during the Obama administration, in an interview with CNN on Monday. “You start ending school meal programs, closed universities, closed food services, tourism and hotels are low occupancy and at the end of the day you have a huge amount of the overall food supply in front be redirected. “

He said the government will have to spend money to buy food from producers and give it to food banks.

Farm workers are scared – Catherine Shoichet, of CNN, wrote a weekend to read about agricultural workers, whose unions sounded the alarm regarding the safety conditions for workers who choose our products.

This assumes that there are workers to choose the products. They are probably people who are already working for fear of being deported. Now they are afraid of the infection. Shoichet writes that fewer people show up for work, fearing for their safety. Seriously. Read this story.

It’s not just the United States – The UN warned this month that the response to the epidemic is threatening the global food supply.

CNN’s Jessie Yeung summed up the report: “Border closures, movement restrictions and disruptions in the shipping and aviation industries have made it more difficult to continue food production and the transportation of goods to Canada. internationally – which puts countries with few alternative food sources at high risk. “

She also pointed out that massive companies like Nestlé and Unilever had warned of a food crisis and stressed that the food supply chain was international. The United States depends on other countries for its food supply. Other countries, in turn, rely on the United States. Here are data on agricultural imports and exports maintained by the USDA

One more thing – Remember that when President Donald Trump launched his trade war against China, it was American farmers who were the hardest hit by the Chinese reprisals and who needed two separate bailouts from the American government. They were still seeing an increase in bankruptcies even before the coronavirus reached the United States. Will they need a third rescue plan? May be.

Food uncertainty vs food insecurity

At home, we try very hard not to go to the grocery store. But it is difficult.

We joined a CSA group (agriculture supported by the community) which delivers local products. And we have received deliveries from a local wholesaler who generally supplies restaurants and are now doing curbside pickups in the Washington, DC area.

It is also difficult to schedule a delivery service. And those that exist cannot meet demand. Try to get Amazon Fresh or Instacart delivery. (Well, actually not. Amazon said on Monday that they are putting new customers on waiting lists.)

These are luxuries that may not be available to everyone. But with demand, one has the impression that they are not accessible to anyone. And yet people behave incredibly. This story of people attracting Instacart buyers with big tips and stiffening them is odious.

And that brings us to the uncomfortable truth that the coronavirus has revealed more clearly than ever – that the difficulties are felt disproportionately in this country. What I described above is food uncertainty, and it’s a new experience for many.

But what millions of Americans are experiencing more intensely than ever at this time is food insecurity, thanks to the sudden increase in unemployment and the closure of large sectors of the American economy. This includes millions of needy families with children who are still waiting to see food approved by Congress weeks ago.

This is why there is so much talk of reopening the American economy.

Experts will save Trump, if he leaves them

Trump has spent months – years! – publicly humiliating Jerome Powell, former Trump investment banker named chairman of the Federal Reserve in 2017. Presidents normally try to keep their hands on Fed interest rate decisions, but Trump felt free to hammer Powell on a 2018 decision to raise interest rates, including to give the economy a cushion in the event of a disaster.

Now, however, CNN’s Phil Mattingly reports that Powell is the one who is taking extreme measures to help save as much of the U.S. economy as possible, or at least to prevent a complete recurrence of the 2008 financial crisis.

This brings us to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has become the latest figure in the public’s loved and worried reason. This has led to a growing and concerted effort by Trump and his allies to undermine it. It’s both the most predictable thing in the world – a member of the Trump administration can’t tell the truth that long without going against Trump’s loyalists – and more evidence of a toxic swamp. of revisionism that surrounds this White House.

East Coast vs West Coast

New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo spends a moment as a ruler of steel as his state faces the worst of the coronavirus epidemic. See the cover of Rolling Stone, for example.

But there are many reasons to argue that its counterparts on the west coast, who acted earlier and whose states do not suffer as much as New York, should attract more attention. Today, groups of governors on both coasts have formed regional pacts to navigate the reopening of their economies.