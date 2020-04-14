What Investors Can Learn From Banking Profits

To be sure, this promises to be a series of very unusual corporate updates. The coronavirus pandemic has forced hundreds of companies to cut or suspend their dividends, and many more have withdrawn their financial outlook for the year – a recognition they are stealing blindly.

The results to be released this week relate to the previous three-month period, and the earnings are therefore unlikely to fully reflect the economic trauma currently caused by efforts to contain the coronavirus.

What matters most is what the leaders of major banks say about the current state of the economy and credit markets in the United States, and the prospects for recovery.

“Banks see a large part of the country’s economic activity … and therefore have a better idea of ​​the magnitude of the economic shock,” said Sébastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management, in a research note. .

Investors may not like what they hear about the state of the banks’ economy. Everywhere you look, from unemployment data to corporate profit warnings, pain is displayed.

The Japanese company forecasts an operating loss of 1.35 trillion yen ($ 12.5 billion) in its fiscal year through March 31, 2020. This compares to operating profit of more than 2 trillion. of yen the previous year.

The $ 100 billion Vision Fund, which houses many of its technology investments, is expected to lose 1.8 trillion yen ($ 16.7 billion) due to “deteriorating market environment “, the company said in a statement.

SoftBank did not disclose which Vision Fund investments would be impaired, but its warning stood out because “no one anticipates any impairments,” according to Dan Baker, an analyst with Morningstar research firm.

The big question: have economists and investors misjudged the trauma caused by efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic? Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz’s chief economic advisor, says the answer is yes.

Economic forecasts and financial markets do not take sufficient account of a variety of risks, including more difficult earnings prospects, higher debt levels, much greater dispersion between winners and losers, entanglement growing government in private sector activities, enduring risk aversion to the real economy and, above all, a huge amount of bankruptcies, “he wrote in the Financial Times on Tuesday.

China gives money to car buyers

In a normal year, China would have already sold more than 6 million new cars. This year, the number is approaching 3.7 million, and now the government is distributing money to help the world’s largest auto market recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The background: Car sales fell 42% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to last year, according to data released late last week. Although this is largely due to a staggering 79% drop in February – when the country of 1.4 billion people recorded only 310,000 sales – the market remains very weak.

Only 1.43 million vehicles were sold in China last month, down 43% from March 2019, my colleague Laura He reports from Hong Kong

Auto production, at least, has started to resume: even Wuhan, the virus’s home epicenter and a major hub of the global auto industry, ended 76 days of lockout last week.

But getting consumers to buy new cars is more difficult and made even more difficult by the fact that demand was already slowing considerably before the virus hit.

The plan: China is taking steps to increase sales. Last month, Beijing announced that it would extend subsidies and tax breaks for new energy vehicles, such as electric or plug-in hybrid cars, for another two years.

Local governments are also involved. At least a dozen cities or provinces have encouraged people to buy cars, mainly by offering cash grants of up to $ 1,400 per vehicle.

Will the strategy work? The rapid re-establishment of the automobile market is a big problem for the Chinese manufacturing industry, as well as for foreign automakers who do big business there. The way this is done could provide a model for other countries when they are ready to lift the bottlenecks.

Please do not use our product, says Uber

Uber and Fiat Chrysler take an unusual approach to their ads during the coronavirus – urging people not to use their products, reports my colleague Chris Isidore

The scene: A recent 60-second television commercial from Uber shows a montage of people quarantined at home. “Stay at home for everyone who can’t,” says the ad at the end. “Thanks for not riding Uber.”

Thomas Ranese, vice president of marketing for Uber, said the company will run the ad for the next two weeks to highlight the importance of staying at home. The public service announcement is “a business that stands for movement, thanking you for not moving, because right now it is saving lives,” he said in a statement.

The angle: it’s not uncommon for companies to run ads that try to draw inspiration from the national mood in times of crisis and tragedy, said Joseph Turow, professor at the Annenberg School for Communication at University of Pennsylvania. But he said the Uber ad was unique in that it urged people not to use the product

“Rhetorically speaking, they align with the goals of the nation, all the things that make up the definition of America,” said Turow. “He said,” We are part of that, think of us. “”

JPMorgan Chase JPM (( Wells fargo WFC (( anddeclare profits before the opening bell.

Also today:

Earnings from Infosys INFY (( Johnson & Johnson JNJ ((