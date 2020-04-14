Verification of the facts: Trump falsely claims that the President has “ full ” authority over the restrictions on coronaviruses

Trump then said, “The authority of the President of the United States over the subject we are talking about is complete.” And after talking about local governments, he said, “There is nothing they can do without the approval of the President of the United States.”
It was unclear whether he was referring to state or local officials with this statement. But he was wrong after all.
The facts first: The President has no “full” authority over the restrictions on coronaviruses. Without asking for or requiring Trump’s permission, governors, mayors and school district officials imposed the restrictions that kept citizens at home and closed schools and businesses, and it is these same officials who have the power to decide when to lift these restrictions. There is no legislation that explicitly gives the President the power to override state public health measures. In addition, Trump said last week that, because of the Constitution, he preferred to let governors make their own decisions about restrictions against coronaviruses.
James Hodge, professor and director of the Center for Public Health Law and Policy at Arizona State University, said Trump was “wrong” to claim that he had the power to lift state restrictions on coronaviruses.
“It can strongly encourage, advise or even argue if state authorities to restrict public movements regarding shelter orders or stay orders are warranted, but it cannot tell sovereigns to lift these orders all at once just because the federal government determines it is high time to do so, “said Hodge in an email.
No law says the president has the power to overturn public health decisions of these authorities, say Vladeck and other lawyers.
When another reporter explained that the tenth constitutional amendment gave states powers not delegated to the federal government, Trump did not dispute this interpretation – and rather sidestepped the question, saying he did not believe a representative who refused to reopen the economy could win re-election.
Robert Barnes, a lawyer who supports Trump, told CNN on Monday that “in the emergency context”, the president has those commercial powers that the Constitution attributes to Congress.
Vladeck said that Barnes’ claim was unfounded. While Vladeck said Congress may be able to pass a law allowing the president to override certain state and local restrictions – he stressed “power” – he said Trump had no power to override the restrictions by itself.
“Congress has delegated a host of emergency powers to the president, but that’s not one of them,” Vladeck told CNN.
Although the Congressional Research Service and the National Conference of State Legislatures report say the federal government can “take over” the management of a public health incident in a state “if the federal government determines that local efforts are insufficient “, they don’t do it specifically. address a situation in which the federal government wants to take over because it feels the state is too strict to try to deal with the emergency.
Trump has some power
Trump himself spoke last week about the constitutional powers of states during the pandemic, although he said he too had powers.
After being questioned on April 10 about the possibility of the governor of Florida opening schools in May, the president said, “I like to allow governors to make decisions without overturning them, because from a constitutional point of view. , this is how it should be done. If I did not agree, I would cancel a governor and I have the right to do so. But I prefer to have them – you can call him “federalist” , you can call it ‘the Constitution’, but I call it ‘the Constitution.’ I would prefer that they make their decisions. ”
Trump has clear, albeit limited, direct power. For example, it can order federal employees to return to their offices and reopen national parks and other federal property.
And he can obviously use his influence to try to persuade governors – and citizens – to do what he wants.
Trump also said at the briefing that even Democratic governors would agree with his claim for full authority. New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking shortly after CNN’s Erin Burnett briefing said he did not agree: “We have a Constitution. We have no King”.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/pgsPyenzLeM/index.html