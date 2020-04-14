Verification of the facts: Trump falsely claims that the President has “ full ” authority over the restrictions on coronaviruses

Trump then said, “The authority of the President of the United States over the subject we are talking about is complete.” And after talking about local governments, he said, “There is nothing they can do without the approval of the President of the United States.”

It was unclear whether he was referring to state or local officials with this statement. But he was wrong after all.

The facts first: The President has no “full” authority over the restrictions on coronaviruses. Without asking for or requiring Trump’s permission, governors, mayors and school district officials imposed the restrictions that kept citizens at home and closed schools and businesses, and it is these same officials who have the power to decide when to lift these restrictions. There is no legislation that explicitly gives the President the power to override state public health measures. In addition, Trump said last week that, because of the Constitution, he preferred to let governors make their own decisions about restrictions against coronaviruses.

We cannot say with certainty that the courts would not take sides with Trump if he attempted to challenge state restrictions on constitutional grounds which he has not yet identified. however, a lot legal scholars believe that Trump would lose. James Hodge, professor and director of the Center for Public Health Law and Policy at Arizona State University, said Trump was “wrong” to claim that he had the power to lift state restrictions on coronaviruses. “It can strongly encourage, advise or even argue if state authorities to restrict public movements regarding shelter orders or stay orders are warranted, but it cannot tell sovereigns to lift these orders all at once just because the federal government determines it is high time to do so, “said Hodge in an email. Trump’s comments Monday night at the briefing echoed tweets earlier in the day he said that “it was the president’s decision,” not the governors, at the time “to open the states”. “This tweet is simply not true. The president has no formal legal authority to categorically rescind local or state on-site shelter orders or to reopen schools and small businesses. No statute delegates him such authority; no constitutional provision does not give it such authority “, Stephen Vladeck, professor of law at the University of Texas and legal analyst at CNN, said on Twitter Monday. Trump has not personally shut down the economy. Rather, it issued a non-binding opinion guidelines on how people should keep their distance from each other. The guidelines begin as follows: “Listen and follow the instructions from your STATE AND LOCAL AUTHORITIES.” No law says the president has the power to overturn public health decisions of these authorities, say Vladeck and other lawyers. Trump has not explained why he thought he had this power. When CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked he who told him that he had “total” authority, he did not respond directly, saying instead: “We are going to write articles on this subject”. When another reporter explained that the tenth constitutional amendment gave states powers not delegated to the federal government, Trump did not dispute this interpretation – and rather sidestepped the question, saying he did not believe a representative who refused to reopen the economy could win re-election. Friendly Breitbart website tackled the possibility that Trump may try to use the trade clause of the Constitution, which gives Congress the power to regulate interstate commerce, in an attempt to lift trade restrictions. Robert Barnes, a lawyer who supports Trump, told CNN on Monday that “in the emergency context”, the president has those commercial powers that the Constitution attributes to Congress. Vladeck said that Barnes’ claim was unfounded. While Vladeck said Congress may be able to pass a law allowing the president to override certain state and local restrictions – he stressed “power” – he said Trump had no power to override the restrictions by itself. “Congress has delegated a host of emergency powers to the president, but that’s not one of them,” Vladeck told CNN. Hodge said states have a long established authority restrict certain exchanges for the protection of public health. And it is widely accepted that state governments have the power to deal with public health emergencies in their states. In 2014 report , the Congressional Research Service, which provides Congress with non-partisan research and analysis, has examined federal and state powers in quarantine and solitary confinement. The report does not specifically address the issue of a president wanting to overrule state public health measures, but notes: “In general, the courts appear to have refused to interfere with the exercise of police powers of a State in matters of public health “, except when the regulations adopted for the protection of public health are arbitrary, oppressive and unreasonable. “” Although the Congressional Research Service and the National Conference of State Legislatures report say the federal government can “take over” the management of a public health incident in a state “if the federal government determines that local efforts are insufficient “, they don’t do it specifically. address a situation in which the federal government wants to take over because it feels the state is too strict to try to deal with the emergency. Trump has some power Trump himself spoke last week about the constitutional powers of states during the pandemic, although he said he too had powers. After being questioned on April 10 about the possibility of the governor of Florida opening schools in May, the president said, “I like to allow governors to make decisions without overturning them, because from a constitutional point of view. , this is how it should be done. If I did not agree, I would cancel a governor and I have the right to do so. But I prefer to have them – you can call him “federalist” , you can call it ‘the Constitution’, but I call it ‘the Constitution.’ I would prefer that they make their decisions. ” Trump has clear, albeit limited, direct power. For example, it can order federal employees to return to their offices and reopen national parks and other federal property. And he can obviously use his influence to try to persuade governors – and citizens – to do what he wants. It is also possible that Trump is trying to take advantage of the “major disaster declaration” he has Posted for each state – for example, trying to force governors to take certain actions in exchange for federal aid. Hodge, however, said it “could be unconstitutional” to try to impose new conditions for receiving federal funding after having previously authorized disaster reports without such conditions. Trump also said at the briefing that even Democratic governors would agree with his claim for full authority. New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking shortly after CNN’s Erin Burnett briefing said he did not agree: “We have a Constitution. We have no King”.



