Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe Bryant’s last game in heartbreaking note

There will be more painful birthdays to come. The day of their wedding. His birthday. The day he lost his life. But the day Kobe Bryant played his last game – April 13, 2016 (otherwise known as “Mamba Day”) – is here too, and Vanessa Bryant chose it to remember her husband.

In an Instagram post accompanied by a video of his last game in which he burnt the Jazz for 60 points, Vanessa reflected on the deep pain that is still there, because of what they wanted to do together after the end of his playing days.

“My husband worked his ass for 20 years,” she wrote. “I gave everything. All he wanted was to hang out with our daughters and me to make up for lost time. “He wanted to be present at every stage and special moment in the lives of our daughters.”

Bryant died with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on January 26 in a helicopter crash en route to one of Gianna’s basketball games.

Vanessa in the post also listed Bryant’s accomplishments off the field. The birth of their two youngest daughters, Bianka (3) and Capri (nine months), his Oscar, best-selling author and coach of the Gianna basketball team.

“I wish I could come back to this morning every day,” she said. “I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life is really not fair. It is simply insane. “