US to receive 750,000 tests for coronavirus from South Korea

FEMA, an agency of the United States Department of Homeland Security, awarded contracts to manufacturers in South Korea last week to provide approximately 750,000 tests, according to a spokesperson for FEMA and federal archives.

Over the weekend, the first shipment of 150,000 tests was delivered to the United States by SolGent. The next shipment of 600,000 tests will arrive on April 15. They are supplied by two South Korean companies, SD Biosensor and Osang Healthcare.

The intention, said the FEMA spokesperson, is to move the tests to a cold storage facility in Louisville, Kentucky, for distribution. Urgent needs will be given priority, according to a FEMA opinion obtained by CNN.

The Trump administration has been reluctant to praise South Korea’s testing capabilities.

Trump recognized on Twitter end of March that South Korea has been very successful in testing. In April, Trump claimed that US tests were faster and more accurate than those in South Korea. But faced with a shortage of testing and with governors eager to boost their testing capacity, the United States has had to look abroad. FEMA will pay $ 5.2 million to SD Biosensor for its test kits, and $ 3 million to Osang, according to federal procurement records. Another company, the Virginia-based medical device distributor, YTS Global Inc., will earn an additional $ 3.2 million to bring the Covid-19 test children to Maryland, according to federal market records. The additional test kits shipped from overseas “will protect US citizens from potential biological damage,” FEMA noted in its company purchase records. Experts attribute the recent drop in the number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea to its initial screening efforts, a successful example of what is now commonly known as “flattening the curve”. South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha Appears To Refer To Incoming Tests in an interview with France 24 published online On Monday. Earlier on Monday, an official with the South Korean Foreign Ministry told CNN that the country would send a shipment of test kits to the United States. When asked if reports that the United States had ordered 600,000 kits, Kang said, “Yes, we are actually, I think these are FDA approved, preliminary approval of these latest, quickly approved following a conversation between my president and President Trump months ago. I think the contracts have been signed and they should be ready to ship soon. “ In the past few weeks, the Trump administration has indicated that it will withdraw federal support for the test sites. According to the agency, the community testing sites program was intended to boost initial testing capabilities in critical areas of the United States. But since the FDA has authorized individuals to self-administer nasal swab tests at sites, the demand for personal protective equipment and qualified health care providers will be reduced, said a spokesperson. FEMA said in a press release. This decision drew mixed reactions. While some communities may need federal support, others have already moved towards managing their own sites. The administration, however, has since emphasized that the federal government will continue to assist states as needed. “We want to assure people and communities across the country that we will continue to work in partnership with states to the extent that they prefer us to be part of it,” Vice President Mike Pence said last week.

CNN's Yoonjung Seo contributed to this report.



