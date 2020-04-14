Two McDonald’s employees seek class action for sexual harassment

McDonald’s has been the subject of a class action accusing him of subjecting employees of his Florida fast food restaurants to widespread sexual harassment.

The lawsuit, filed in Chicago federal court on Friday, says the company has fostered a climate of “severe or widespread sexual harassment and a hostile work environment, including trial and error, physical assault and sexually charged verbal comments” .

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Complainants, McDonald’s current employee Jamelia Fairley and former employee Ashley Reddick, seek to represent a class of employees from more than 100 franchised McDonald’s branches in Florida. They are asking for $ 500 million in compensatory damages, additional punitive damages and an order requiring the company to adopt anti-harassment policies.

“It is time for this company to take responsibility for the safety and well-being of all workers who wear the uniform,” Fairley said at a press conference on Monday.

Fairley and Reddick said in their complaint that McDonald’s did not provide training to prevent sexual harassment and mixed serial stalkers from one place to another without consequence.

“McDonald’s Florida strategy seems to be to deny, ignore and punish anyone who complains too loud, and sometimes to move stalkers from one restaurant to another restaurant, where they have access and can harass more women “they said.

Reddick worked at a McDonald’s restaurant in Sanford, Florida from 2015 to 2018, when she was fired for reporting unwanted sexual comments and touching by a male colleague, according to the complaint. Fairley was harassed by two male colleagues while working in the same store, as of 2018, according to the complaint.

Management was aware of the harassment of the two women but did not take appropriate action, the trial said.

Allegations of sexual harassment have plagued McDonald’s since 2016, the year he first encountered a wave of complaints before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

McDonald’s is also facing another class action in Michigan, as well as individual lawsuits.

About 95% of McDonald’s American restaurants are operated by franchisees rather than by McDonald’s itself. The company argued that it could not be held responsible for the harassment in its franchised restaurants, and a California Federal Court of Appeal agreed with this view last year.

Friday’s trial, however, only concerns stores owned by businesses.

CEO Steve Easterbrook was fired last November for having a bad consensual relationship with an employee, although he was not charged with harassment.