Twitter tells Chris Cuomo after a strange COVID-19 tirade

Twitter responded to the collapse of television host Chris Cuomo’s bizarre radio with a note on Tuesday: “Fredo!”

The brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo had become all existential on his satellite broadcast Monday night after his battle with the coronavirus, saying, “I don’t like what I do professionally. I don’t think it’s worth it. “

But many tweeters didn’t take too kindly what they described as grumpy comments from a privileged CNN star – who also unleashed a profane tirade last summer against a critic for calling him “Fredo “, referring to the unhappy son of Vito Corleone in the classic crowd movie” The Godfather “.

“FREDO FREDO FREDO FREDO FREDO FREDO,” wrote one person.

Another said, “As always. everything revolves around Fredo-Chris… a crying baby. “

A tweeter referred to the famous scene from the “Godfather” in which a character ends up with a horse’s head in his bed as a message from Corleone to go online.

“@ChrisCuomo AKA Fredo will end up with a horse’s head in his bed, ”said the poster.

Chris Cuomo said in his radio speech that he hated the fact that, because he is famous, he couldn’t report a biker who came to his house, saw him outside and complained about social distancing.

A Twitter user addressed CNN saying, “So you rent privileges by birth @ChrisCuomo who doesn’t want work because he can’t assault bikers …?”