Trump’s efforts to carry out the OPEC-Russia deal – including his pitch late last week to help cut US oil to Mexico’s share in the cuts – have earned him praise from producers of shale oil, although many companies are still expected to suffer.

“This will provide him with a temporary respite from the pain – the excruciating pain – from the oil stain. He emerged as master of the transaction,” said Bob McNally, founder and president of the oil consulting firm Rapidan Energy Group “As long as it stops the bleeding from the oil patch, it will benefit.”

But McNally said the administration could still use the trade barriers Trump has threatened to impose on foreign oil shipments. And the deal could remedy the massive global glut until June, he added, but it won’t completely avoid US bankruptcies. If the economy is still struggling over the summer, said McNally, “the risk is that this barrel of powder will blow this summer and fall, and blow in a way that lasts through the election.”

Sarah Ladislaw, director of the Energy and National Security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that although Trump was successful in “arming” the pact, he would not be able to lift the broader market. This means that some companies will need more help and will continue to put pressure on the administration, even if the sector is divided in terms of seeking help.

“There is no broad industry support for this.” she said. “I think the president may be hurt by the fact that the industry is not doing well during this downturn.”

Experts say Trump must balance government aid to the industry and keep prices low for motorists. But others warn that suffering in the oil patch could be a broader sign of a sluggish economic recovery, which would pose serious danger for Trump’s re-election – even if it doesn’t endanger “red” Republican states rubies “that dominate oil production, said the ClearView book.

“Oklahoma and Wyoming are not places where a Republican candidate is likely to lose. The same could probably be said of Louisiana and Alaska, “he said. “There are those who claim that Texas is on the verge, but if Texas turns blue, it probably wouldn’t be because of the oil.”

This does not mean that legislators will not take charge on behalf of their local industries, said Ladislaw, noting that legislators have played a major role in drawing attention to the problems of the industry.

Measures such as cutting military aid to Saudi Arabia, as suggested by Senator Kevin Cramer (RN.D.) or imposing tariffs, as requested by donor Trump and Shale tycoon Harold Hamm has surely caught the attention of Saudi leaders, said Jason Bordoff, director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University and former energy advisor to President Barack Obama.

But these efforts should fade with Saudi Arabia’s desire to limit production to drive up prices. Instead, the US industry will now undergo consolidation that will see fewer players emerging to exploit the oil fields, said Bordoff.

“There is a certain amount of shale produced by financially fragile companies that probably should not have happened in the first place,” said Bordoff. “As a result of this collapse in prices, whenever we can restart the world economy, I think we will see a more consolidated shale industry, growing – albeit slower than before – and overall stronger than before. “