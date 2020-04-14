Trump tears Cuomo apart for questioning ‘total authority’

President Trump criticized Governor Andrew Cuomo for postponing plans to reopen the economy, arguing that the governor had argued for medical supplies from his administration but now wanted to go his own way – “It won’t happen!”

“Cuomo calls daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the responsibility of the state, like new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc. I did everything for him and for everyone, and now he seems to want independence! It will not happen! “, Trump wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

The president’s release came after Cuomo warned the president on Tuesday of the reopening of the economy and easing of coronavirus requirements without state approval.

“I don’t know what the president is talking about, frankly,” Cuomo said on “Today” on Trump’s claims about “total authority” in the states.

“If he thinks he’s going to force this state – or any state, for that matter – to do something that is reckless or irresponsible, that could endanger human life … because if we don’t not reopen properly, you will see these virus numbers disappear again, and more people will die, ”said Cuomo.

“We have no king, we have a president,” he said.

The chairman of Monday’s White House briefing on the coronavirus claimed “full authority” over when to lift the restrictions and restart the economy.

“When someone is president of the United States, authority is complete. Governors know this, “said Trump.

He was responding to a question about how the governors – including Cuomo – created their own regional task forces to decide when it was safe to start lifting the restrictions.

“You have a few bands of Democratic governors, but they will agree,” said Trump. “They will agree. But the authority of the President of the United States over the subject we are talking about is total. “