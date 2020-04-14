Trump says he has ‘total authority’ to reopen the economy

President Trump claimed Monday “full authority” over when and how to ease restrictions on the coronavirus epidemic.

Trump’s statement came hours after coalitions of governors from both coasts announced regional plans to reopen their states.

“When someone is president of the United States, authority is complete. Governors know this, “said Trump during the White House coronavirus briefing when asked about the governors’ plans.

“You have a few bands of Democratic governors, but they will agree,” said Trump. “They will agree. But the authority of the President of the United States over the subject we are talking about is total. “

The claim came after Trump in a pair of tweets said that reopening the country would be the federal government, not the states.

The Constitution assigns responsibility for public health and safety mainly to state officials and local authorities.

Pushed to his claim at the briefing, Trump said, “We are going to write about it,” adding, “Governors need us in one way or another.”

“They can’t do anything without the approval of the President of the United States,” said Trump, without providing a specific source for the claim.

Vice President Mike Pence supported Trump’s claim, saying that in an emergency, the president’s powers are “unquestionably full.”

Earlier Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo joined forces with leaders from New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island to form a regional task force to gradually reopen the city. economy beyond the coronavirus.

Shortly after, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he was working with Washington and Oregon heads of state on a similar framework for reopening as a region.

The governors have indicated that they will not be forced to loosen the guidelines until it is safe to do so.

In an interview with CNN after the briefing, Cuomo dismissed Trump’s claim as “aggressive” and “hostile”.

“The constitution doesn’t come out the window in emergencies,” he said, adding that if Trump wanted to be the one to kick-start the economy, he had to come up with a plan on how to do it.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Republican Governor of New Hampshire Chris Sununu also disagreed, saying that since the heads of state are responsible for the closure, the reopening should be theirs too.

At the briefing, Trump said his administration was “very close to completing a plan to reopen our country.”

“We will soon be finalizing very important new directives to give governors the information they need to start opening their states safely,” he said. “My administration’s plan and related directives will give the American people the confidence they need to start resuming normal lives.”

With post wires