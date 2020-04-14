Trump says he has the power to reopen the economy, not governors

WASHINGTON – President Trump said on Monday that the decision to reopen the country’s troubled economy ultimately rested with him, not heads of state, as he quarreled with governors over when to allow Americans to return to work.

In a pair of tweets, Trump claimed that he has the ultimate authority to relax measures to fight coronavirus epidemics as governors continue their own plans to reopen their states, in some cases a coalition of governors examining the regions.

“In an effort to create conflict and confusion, some in Fake News Media say that it is the decision of the governors to open the states, not that of the President of the United States and the federal government. Let it be understood that this is incorrect “, Trump wrote Monday morning.

“This is the president’s decision, and for many good reasons. That said, the administration and I are working closely with the governors, and that will continue. A decision on my part, in collaboration with the governors and the contribution of others, will be made shortly! ” he added.

The comments are in contradiction to previous remarks Trump made recently on Friday, where he said he did not want to rescind the governors on issues regarding closings and restrictions on coronavirus, even though he would be entitled to do so. to do under the constitution – an assertion rejected by legal experts.

“I like to allow governors to make decisions without overturning them, because from a constitutional point of view, this is how it should be done,” he said during the group’s briefing. on the White House coronaviruses.

“If I did not agree, I would cancel a governor, and I have the right to do so,” he continued, before adding, “I would prefer that he make his decisions. “

Trump now plans to reopen the economy by May 1, putting him on a collision course with pushing back heads of state, saying it would be dangerous to “step on the gas” in war against the virus.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont extended home stay orders until May 20, while Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also extended restrictive social distancing guidelines until April 30.

Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was working on a tri-state initiative with Lamont and New Jersey governor Phil Murphy to plan for a possible return to normal after the epidemic COVID-19 would have eased.

On Monday, Cuomo teamed up with leaders from five other northeastern states to form a regional task force aimed at a gradual but thoughtful reopening of the economy beyond the coronavirus.

“Everyone is very eager to get out of the house, go back to work, shake up the economy,” Cuomo said at a press conference with the governors of New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island.

Also on Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he was working with Washington and Oregon heads of state on a similar framework for reopening as a region.

“The west coast is guided by science. We have issued early home stay orders to keep the public healthy. We will open our savings with this same guiding principle “, Newsom tweeted, claiming that states had a “common vision”.

Rejecting the president’s claims on Monday, constitutional experts say it is heads of state who have the power to control their citizens under the 10th amendment.

“It’s Federalism 101”, Robert Chesney, professor of national security law at the University of Texas, told Reuters.

“The president can defend his content to heart, but he cannot really requisition state governments to change their policies,” said Chesney.

“He does not have such inherent authority, and no federal law claims to give him such authority,” he added.