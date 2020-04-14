Trump attacks grievances briefing claiming ‘total’ authority as president

The appearance only confirmed the impression that some of Trump’s main concerns in the midst of the global public health disaster are the way his performance is viewed in the media and whether he is judged fairly.

He clearly did not believe this to be the case on Monday. He climbed the podium armed with a video intended to frame his response in a positive light after his initial management of the crisis was subject to more and more scrutiny.

After its release, Trump became increasingly furious as reporters probed the timing of his response, saying that the criticism was not fair and that he had managed the epidemic effectively.

“Everything we did was good,” Trump insisted after a long tirade against negative coverage.

Pressed later on his permission to reopen parts of the country, Trump issued a raised eyebrow statement asserting complete control over the country.

“When someone is president of the United States, your authority is complete,” he said. He later added that he would publish reports supporting his claim, which, according to legal experts, are not supported by the Constitution.

Before the President defended himself at length, Dr. Anthony Fauci stepped onto the podium to clarify the comments he had made a day earlier on the administration’s management of the global coronavirus pandemic, a striking demonstration of reconciliation after a day of questions about his future on the White House task force.

Fauci said he was answering a “hypothetical question” during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” program on Sunday, when he said more could have been done to save American lives . He claimed that his response “had been viewed as a means of perhaps something wrong here” and said his remark about the “pushback” inside the administration of some of his recommendations was a bad one choice of words.

The episode crowned a stretch where Fauci’s position in the administration seemed tenuous. On Sunday evening, Trump retweeted a critical post of Fauci’s comments on CNN with the hashtag #FireFauci.

Trump ignored the retweet on Monday – “I retweeted someone,” he said, “it doesn’t matter” – but many of Trump’s allies in conservative media have fueled calls to ousting Fauci, describing him as too focused on the health aspects of the coronavirus crisis and not listening to the economic suffering of the Americans.

The country’s best infectious disease expert Fauci conceded to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday morning that earlier mitigation efforts could have saved more lives and again called for a cautious reopening of the country, despite calls of Trump to quickly restart the economy.

“You could logically say that if you had an ongoing process and started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives,” said Fauci.

But a day later, he sought to qualify this comment as hypothetical and not about specific actions that could or should have been taken before Trump announced recommendations on social distancing last month.

Fauci said there have been discussions between “health care professionals” about the pros and cons of strong mitigation efforts, but when he and Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator White House, finally recommended mitigation efforts to the President for the first time the last time. Trump listened for months.

“The first and only time that Dr. Birx and I entered and formally recommended to the president to make a” stop “in the sense of not really stopping, but of having a strong mitigation, we discussed it” , Fauci told me. “Obviously, some would be concerned and, in fact, it could have negative consequences. Nevertheless, the president listened to the recommendation and went for mitigation.”

Fauci added that when he and Birx realized that the original 15-day guidelines were not enough and should be extended, Trump also listened to the recommendation.

“The next second time, I went with Dr. Birx to the president’s house and I said that 15 days was not enough, we have to go 30 days, obviously there were people who had a problem with that, because potential side effects, however, at that time, the president went with the health recommendations, and we extended it by 30 days, “said Fauci.

Fauci’s attempts to clarify his earlier comments reflected an attempt to quell speculation that he was on bad terms with the president, who was pressured to quickly reopen parts of the economy by wealthy friends and advisers economic.

Trump spent part of the Easter weekend calling his allies and associates to complain about recent media coverage of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, people familiar with the conversations said.

Trump says “everyone is trying to make themselves good,” said a source, who said the president was obsessed with two government officials at the center of the answer: Fauci and the secretary of health and social services, Alex Azar.

“He has been worried about Fauci for quite some time,” the source said about Trump’s attention to the popular public health expert, summarizing Trump’s comments about the doctor as “why did Fauci not say no good things about me? “