Trent Dilfer wrote Tua Tagovailoa’s training

Improvise. Adapt. Overcome.

Necessity can be the catalyst for innovation, and that’s precisely what retired Ravens quarterback and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer needed to prepare Tua Tagovailoa for his virtual Pro Day and beyond.

“It took a lot of thought to create a glorified workout to show them the things they needed to see,” Dilfer said. “I spent 10 hours trying to script this thing.”

“Bro, it’s like Rocky!” Said Tagovailoa.

Former Crimson Tide quarterback was the favorite for the Heisman Trophy and a top-ranked contender for the 2019 season. However, with the memory of a devastating injury on November 17 as the image endured was carved in many minds, Dilfer knew they had to overcome a lot to change the story long before the coronavirus epidemic brought the world of sport to a halt.

“I don’t play badminton. I’m not part of the swimming team, “said Tagovailoa on Friday evening on Instagram live. “[Football] is a physical sport. You will hurt yourself. It comes with it. And it was just very unfortunate to hurt myself every season. “

Hindered by social distancing regulations and relegated to a tiny patch of indoor grass, Dilfer designed an innovative 72-pitch training to showcase the abilities of the 22-year-old, who was then dispatched to the 32 teams.

“I didn’t want to create this thing where it was confusing for the scouts. I don’t care about the audience, who sees it in the audience. I don’t care about that, ”said Dilfer. “It was built for the 32 teams. I wanted these 32 general managers, owners, coaches, scouts to make sense – why are they doing this? “

“I thought everything was fine, given the circumstances,” said Tagovailoa. “We had little land to work with. … We did everything under the precaution of the limit of 10 people. “

The blue chip player is expected to reach second overall after the Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, or may fall outside the top five, depending on how things go in the draft. this month. There are rumors that a number of teams have been discussing transactions to secure the quarters, and like perhaps the biggest domino on the day of the draft, his position has huge downstream implications.

“It would be irresponsible to place it in the top 10,” former Dolphins and Jets leader Mike Tannenbaum told the South Florida Sun Sentinel last week.

Joker hopes like Tagovailoa are disproportionately affected by stopping sports. In his case, the impact is tripartite: 1) After choosing not to participate in this year’s combine harvester, the teams were unable to assess his post-injury progress and long-term sustainability in person, 2) he will have less time to train and learn the system of a team given the low probability that sports will resume soon, and 3) The intangible psychological assessment of the coronavirus could temper the appetite of certain teams for the risk .

“Her health is very good,” agent Leigh Steinberg told the Associated Press. “There are two doctors who saw him, Dr. Lyle Cain (orthopedic surgeon from Alabama) and Dr. Chip Routt, who performed the surgery. Both said he was in good health and that he would be alive and ready to leave for a training camp and the likelihood of recurrence is very low. “

Tagovailoa’s physical and mental tenacity in the face of adversity testifies to the qualities appreciated by many coaches and general managers, who could offset at least part of the risk.