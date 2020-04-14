Tom Brady leaves for Buccaneers strikes hard Aaron Rodgers

Like many others, Aaron Rodgers has a hard time getting used to Tom Brady being part of a team other than the Patriots. When the two clashed in October 2018, it was to be their last meeting since the Packers and Pats are rarely played. Instead, the two future Halls of Famers will meet again this season, when the Buccaneers welcome the Packers.

“I think it’s really strange,” said Rodgers on Sunday Golf Channel FORE-1-1 Podcast with Chantel McCabe. “It will be strange not to see him in a Patriot jersey. We played them a few years ago and we thought it was probably the last time we faced each other. Now we have another chance.

“I think having him in the league is obviously great for the league and he’s a fantastic player. Her career speaks for itself. Obviously, he always feels like he has a lot – he has something left to prove, which I don’t think. I think it is only to him that he can still do it. What he did in a way that set the bar for the rest of us with his health and work ethic and longevity is something that I think is appreciated now and will be appreciated even more when he will have finished playing. “

The two quarterback legends have only met twice during the regular season as starters, sharing these clashes. Rodgers and the Packers defeated Brady and the Patriots at Green Bay in 2014, while Brady and the Patriots took revenge in 2018 at home.

Brady, 42, at the start of this offseason, signed a fully guaranteed $ 50 million contract with the Buccaneers for two years after spending two decades in New England.