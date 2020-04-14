This Day in Sport: Don Sutton Begins Career at Hall of Fame

Don Sutton started on the long route to the Hall of Fame on that date in 1966, when he made his major league debut against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium.

The 21-year-old right-hander from Clio, Alabama, allowed two points, one earned and withdrawn seven times before being withdrawn in the eighth inning by manager Walter Alston. The Astros won 4-2 in Rusty Staub’s home run in two innings against Ron Perranoski.

Sutton will win 324 games, score 58 shutouts and five hits in 23 seasons. He is seventh on the withdrawal list with 3574.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1960 – Montreal Canadiens win their fifth consecutive Stanley Cup with a four-game sweep of the Toronto Maple Leafs, including a 4-0 win in the last game. Jean Beliveau scores two goals and Jacques Plante stops 30 shots for the Canadians.

1962 – Elgin Baylor uses a series of dazzling moves against top league defenseman Tom “Satch” Sanders to score a 61-point record for the NBA final that leads the Lakers to a 126-121 victory in game 5 against the Boston Celtics. Baylor also grabbed 22 rebounds. Tom Heinsohn has 30 points for Boston.

1967 – Boston rookie Bill Rohr, 21-year-old left-hander, loses a hit on his first major league start when Elston Howard wins a single with two hits and two outs in the ninth round of the New York Yankees ‘n’ only touched 3-0 at home against the Red Sox.

1968 – Bob Goalby wins the Masters in one fell swoop when Roberto de Vincenzo of Argentina is penalized for signing a poor score. De Vincenzo makes a birdie on n ° 17 but his partner Tommy Aaron puts a 4 on the card, giving him a 66 instead of the 65 he actually shot. Thereafter, De Vincenzo pronounced with sadness “How stupid I am wrong here.”

1969 – The first major league baseball game on foreign land is played in Montreal’s Jarry Park when the Expos beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-7. Left field player Mack Jones hits a three point home run and a two point triple for the delight of 29,184 fans in attendance.

1996 – Octopuses were flying on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings concluded the most winning season in NHL history by beating the Dallas Stars 5-1. The Red Wings finished with 62 wins, surpassing 60 by the Montreal Canadiens 1976-77.

1996 – Greg Norman has a six-shot lead to evaporate when he drops to a shocking 78 in the worst collapse in Masters history, allowing Nick Faldo to win his third green jacket and sixth major championship. Faldo ends with a worker 67, saying, “I had to double-check the ranking numbers to realize that I had won.”

2016 – Breanna Stewart leads a Connecticut sweep of the top three picks in the WNBA draft, placing first in the Seattle Storm. Moriah Jefferson is San Antonio’s second choice and Morgan Tuck is selected by Connecticut. It is the first time in the history of the draft that three players from the same school have made one, two, three.

